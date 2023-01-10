Israel Demolishes Structures in West Bank Area Under Palestinian Civil Control

Israel’s Civil Administration in the West Bank demolished two Palestinian structures at an archaeological site in Area B – the West Bank area under Palestinian civil control, but primarily under Israeli security control – in violation of the Oslo Accords.

According to 1993 agreements signed with the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Israel has no right to demolish structures in Area B unless it relates to security

The Civil Administration said the demolition of the two structures, which are located at an archaeological site called Khirbet Tarfin, was not a violation of the Oslo Accords, but it did not provide further details.

The Oslo Accords separated the West Bank into three distinct entities: Area A is under full Palestinian control, Area B is under Palestinian civil control and joint Israel and Palestinian security control, and Area C, which comprises 60 percent of the West Bank, under full Israeli control. Israel only has authority to enforce construction violations in Areas A and B when it relates to security, which was not applicable in this case.

However, according to the Civil Administration, due to the unusual nature of such Israeli demolition work in Area B, the move was approved by political officials and was carried out due to major damage that was caused to the archaeological finds at the site. The decision was approved toward the end of Benny Gantz's tenure as defense minister.

The site has not been excavated but an archaeological survey had been conducted there in the past. The demolition work was first reported on Monday by the Israel Hayom daily, which stated that it was undertaken after the newspaper inquired about the situation with the Civil Administration.

According to international law, as the occupying power in the West Bank, Israel has an obligation to protect archaeological sites there, which may have provided the basis for the demolition work.

For its part, the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the Civil Administration has been very concerned about damage and destruction of archaeological sites in the West Bank.

“On November 24, the Civil Administration carried out enforcement action against structures that were built illegally in violation of agreements at the Khirbet Tarfin site. The Civil Administration will continue to expend major efforts and resources in researching and preserving the archaeological sites in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] in addition to pursuing enforcement activity against antiquities thieves and the building of illegal structures in the heart of archaeological sites,” the statement said.