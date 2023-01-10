Half of Israelis Support Opening Talks With Palestinians, Poll Shows

A little over half of the Israeli public would like to see a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, according to a poll commissioned from the Midgam polling firm by the NGO Geneva Initiative Israel.

Of those surveyed, 49.5 percent who said they voted for Likud in the last election supported such a meeting, while 36.2 percent opposed it. Only 21.8 percent of far-right Religious Zionism voters supported a Netanyahu-Abbas meeting. In the center-left bloc, 81.2 percent of Yesh Atid voters said they believed the two leaders should meet, as did 88.7 percent of the National Union Party voters. Just over one third (34 percent) of the respondents declined to answer the question.

The survey, which was taken last week among a representative sample of 502 Israelis age 18 or over, has a statistical margin of error of 4.4 percent.

When asked whether Israel should enter political talks with the Palestinian Authority, 52.8 percent said yes, while 31.1 percent said no. Among supporters of the center-left, 78.1 percent supported launching a diplomatic process, while 36.8 percent of the right-wing bloc supported the idea. Among those who voted for Arab parties, 86.7 percent of United Arab List voters supported negotiations, while among Balad voters, the figure was only 50 percent.

The survey also found that most Israelis – a clear 64.2 percent – are prepared to accept a freeze on construction in the settlements as part of a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia: 60.9 percent of Likud voters supported such a clause, 82.4 percent of Yesh Atid voters, 96.1 percent of Labor voters, and 39.7 percent of Yisrael Beiteinu voters.

On the topic of security cooperation with the PA, the survey revealed a broad consensus: 66.8 percent of all respondents said the government should continue such cooperation, and 73.8 percent of those who identify as center-left answered in the affirmative. Among Likud voters, 68 supported continued cooperation, compared to only 47.7 percent of Religious Zionism voters.

Supporters of Arab parties showed major differences of opinion along party lines: While 80 percent of United Arab List voters polled declared themselves in favor of continued cooperation on security matters with the PA, only 33.3 percent of Balad voters did so.

As to whether Israel should consider the U.S. position on settlement construction: 50.1 percent of right-wing voters said Israel should not do so, while only 14.9 percent of declared center-left voters agreed with that stand.

Participants in the survey expressed concern over the new government's plans and their potential to harm Israeli democracy – 84.9 percent of center-left voters in general believed they would harm democracy, including 95.6 percent of Yesh Atid voters. On the right, only 28.3 percent believed harm would come to Israeli democracy at the hands of the new government (among them 12 percent of Religious Zionism supporters and 2.4 percent of United Torah Judaism supporters).

Geneva Initiative Israel said regarding its findings: “The public is saner than its government. Most want dialogue, a political process with the Palestinians and are prepared to compromise. There must be no surrender to the extreme and fanatical minority.”