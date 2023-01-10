Following Anti-government Protests, Likud MK Complains Israel ‘Too Democratic’

Following Saturday’s mass protests against the government’s plans to weaken judicial oversight, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party went on television to complain that the country, in fact, suffers from a surfeit of democracy.

“We’re too democratic, it seems,” freshman MK Eli Dallal declared during an interview with the Knesset Channel on Tuesday.

“When we reach a situation in which politicians come and say ‘come, let’s close the stores, let’s block the streets,’ that’s the destruction of democracy,” he explained, when asked if he believed that Israel really is too democratic. “And this needs to be stopped.”

Open gallery view Likud MK Eli Dallal in November. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Dallal and other members of the coalition have condemned the protests, which came in the wake of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s recently announced plan to limit the power of the country’s judiciary through a series of overhauls – which polling indicates are opposed by a majority of Israelis.

Tweeting images of banners that compared Justice Minister Yariv Levin to a Nazi and signs which called to “Free Palestine from [the] Zionist colonial regime,” Netanyahu on Sunday called for an end to the protests, claiming that they were acts of “wild incitement that went un-condemned by the opposition or the mainstream media.”

“I demand that everyone stop this immediately,” he wrote.

Following the protests, which saw 20,000 Israelis take to the streets, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered Israel’s police chief to arrest demonstrators who riot or block roads at protests, claiming that the demonstrations saw a “serious harm to democracy.”

Open gallery view Protesters march in Tel Aviv, Saturday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

Among other measures, the government intends to pursue legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by the slimmest majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Levin also intends to put an end to the ‘reasonableness’ standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable.

This plan has sparked stern opposition from much of the legal establishment, with the president of the Israel Bar Association declaring last week that the “government wants power without limits, without oversight and without restraints and to turn the State of Israel from a Jewish, democratic and liberal country into a benighted one.”