National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed Israel’s police chief on Monday to use water cannons against anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv.

Calling for an “equal policy,” the far-right politician stated that “if you are using water cannons, in Jerusalem, I expect you to use it in Tel Aviv as well,” Channel 12 News reported.

Ben-Gvir’s orders this week, however, stand at odds with his previous push to restrict its use.

Open gallery view Water cannons used during a right-wing demonstration at the entrance to Jerusalem in 2021. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

In a clip shared on Twitter by Yesh Atid MK Ron Katz, Ben-Gvir could be seen saying that it should only be deployed “in situations in which there is no choice.”

“He just became a minister and all of a sudden he is a fan of water cannons,” Katz quipped.

During Monday’s meeting, Ben-Gvir also instructed Israel’s police chief to arrest demonstrators who riot or block roads at protests, claiming that Saturday’s Tel Aviv protest against the government saw a "serious harm to democracy.”

“I’m for protests, there should be freedom of expression, but in the [Tel Aviv] demonstration we witnessed serious harm done to democracy, with incitement against Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the blocking of roads,” Ben-Gvir told fellow Otzma Yehudit lawmakers at the Knesset.

Water cannons used by police to disperse demonstrators outside prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, in 2020.

However, in December 2021, Ben-Gvir expressed a different position, saying that “blocking roads is not that terrible. In a democracy you sometimes block roads. If anyone throws a stone at a policeman, that’s a different matter.” Ben-Gvir said this on the backdrop of demonstrations held after the death of 16-year-old hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak during a police chase.

In 2020, then-Deputy State Attorney Nurit Littman published a directive meant to restrict the prosecution of demonstrators, stating that it should be done only in aggravated circumstances.

According to the directive, a decision to indict someone for blocking a road should take into consideration how central the blocked route was, for how long it was blocked and whether demonstrators abided by police instructions to clear the way.

In practice, enforcement in these cases varies between police jurisdictions. Water cannons employed to disperse demonstrators who block roads in Jerusalem while in Tel Aviv the police refrain from dispersing demonstrators who block roads, even permitting them to block major arteries such as the Ayalon Freeway and the Hashalom interchange.

Despite taking a hard line on demonstrations, Ben-Gvir himself has a history of disruptive activity.

In 30 years of far-right activism, he has been arrested countless times and been the subject of dozens of investigations, indictments and convictions for violence, incitement and terrorism charges. And as a lawyer, he has defended suspects accused of similar crimes.

During his short political career, Ben-Gvir has burnished his reputation as a firebrand, making numerous controversial statements and using his personal sidearm threateningly.

In the most recent incident last October, he pulled out a pistol and shouted “If they throw stones, shoot them,” apparently referring to the Palestinians rioters, during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

JTA contributed to this report.