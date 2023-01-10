Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Far-right Knesset Member Calls to Arrest Lapid and Gantz, Calling Them Traitors

Zvika Fogel, a member of Itamar Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party, called for the arrest of opposition leaders who have been vocal in calling for demonstrations against the government's planned changes to Israel's judicial system

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel at the Knesset in November.
Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel at the Knesset in November.Credit: Danny Shem-Tov, Knesset Spokesperson’s Office
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Zvika Fogel called for the arrest of opposition leader Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and other senior members of the opposition on Tuesday, arguing that calls for protests constitute treason.

"They are inciting the nation to rebel," Fogel said on Kan Bet public broadcaster, adding, "They want to send people out onto the streets, they are doing everything that is not allowed. For me, that is a betrayal of the homeland. Yes – this is grounds for arrest."

Lapid responded to Fogel's comments saying, "This is how democracy collapses, in one day."

Fogel's accusations against Lapid and Gantz were directed at their calls for demonstrations and protests against the government's plan to weaken the judiciary's ability to check the government, citing Gantz's call on Monday to "shake the country."

"With what are they shaking the country, marching? No, by military means, with war," Fogel said. "I don’t want to fight, I want to stop it," he added.

In addition to Lapid and Gantz, Fogel also railed against former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and former Knesset member Yair Golan. "These four should be arrested now, they are the most dangerous people right now. They are talking about war, not a demonstration," Fogel said.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics