Far-right Knesset Member Calls to Arrest Lapid and Gantz, Calling Them Traitors

Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Zvika Fogel called for the arrest of opposition leader Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz and other senior members of the opposition on Tuesday, arguing that calls for protests constitute treason.

"They are inciting the nation to rebel," Fogel said on Kan Bet public broadcaster, adding, "They want to send people out onto the streets, they are doing everything that is not allowed. For me, that is a betrayal of the homeland. Yes – this is grounds for arrest."

Lapid responded to Fogel's comments saying, "This is how democracy collapses, in one day."

Fogel's accusations against Lapid and Gantz were directed at their calls for demonstrations and protests against the government's plan to weaken the judiciary's ability to check the government, citing Gantz's call on Monday to "shake the country."

"With what are they shaking the country, marching? No, by military means, with war," Fogel said. "I don’t want to fight, I want to stop it," he added.

In addition to Lapid and Gantz, Fogel also railed against former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon and former Knesset member Yair Golan. "These four should be arrested now, they are the most dangerous people right now. They are talking about war, not a demonstration," Fogel said.