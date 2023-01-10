Ben-Gvir's Ban on Palestinian Flags Not Legally Sound, Police Sources Say

Top Israeli police officials said in closed meetings that there are several “legal problems” in implementing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s directive to ban the display of the Palestinian flag in public, Haaretz has learned.

Among other things, the police brass cited a recent ruling by the High Court of Justice that the ban is not comprehensive, but is rather only applicable case-by-case if police decide that the waving of flags poses a so-called threat to public order.

On Sunday, it was announced that police commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered commanders to confiscate Palestinian flags in public spaces, following Ben-Gvir's directive. The next day, Ben-Gvir held a series of discussions with police officials and ministry legal advisers aimed at ensuring his flag directive would be enforced.

Ben-Gvir is trying to prevent further events involving display of the flag, such as last week in the village of ‘Ara to celebrate the release of the security prisoner Karim Younes, who spent 40 years in prison for the kidnapping and killing of Israeli soldier Avi Bromberg.

Open gallery view Karim Younis hoisted up in celebration upon his release from Israeli prison after 40 years, in the village of 'Ara, this week. Credit: Fadi Amun

In the coming weekend, the police are expected to be tested over the Ben-Gvir flag directive, first at the regularly scheduled protests by leftist activists and Palestinians on Fridays in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and later at a rally planned for Saturday night in Tel Aviv against government policies, where the Palestinian flag is expected to be flown in protest against the ban.

Last November, the High Court accepted the police position that its policy of removing flags isn’t universally enforced, but rather limited to specific events at the discretion of local officers and in accordance with the attorney general’s opinion that the flag should be banned only at public events where there is a "high degree of probability" that its display will lead to a "serious violations of public order."

In addition, police officials noted that there was a particular problem in the case in ‘Ara because much of the celebrating during which the flag was being displayed took place inside a tent erected on private property, and therefore did not constitute a criminal offense.

According to Ben Gvir, however, the police have the authority to remove the flags under the Terrorism Law on the grounds that flying them constitutes support for Younes' actions.

Haaretz reported this week that Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai had told officers to enforce Ben-Gvir’s flag directive citing the newly amended Police Order, which empowers the minister to determine police policy.