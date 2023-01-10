Haaretz - back to home page
Asia's Richest Man Completes Purchase of Israeli Port

The purchase of Israel's busiest port by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani was completed on Tuesday, Israel's finance ministry confirms

Reuters
Reuters
Israeli and Indian national flags fly at Haifa Port in July, which has been sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot.
Israeli and Indian national flags fly at Haifa Port in July, which has been sold to India's Adani Ports and local partner Gadot.Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS
Reuters
Reuters

A consortium led by India's Adani Group, an infrastructure empire helmed by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israel announced in July it would sell the port in Haifa, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot.

Adani’s company operates 13 sea terminals in India and controls 24 percent of India’s maritime commerce. He has no holdings in the West – so his entry into Israel is a signal for increased maritime traffic between Asia and Europe, and the major Asian players’ need for a hub in the Mediterranean.

When Adani won the tender for privatizing the port in July, he tweeted that he was delighted, and that the purchase holds "Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations! Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!”

