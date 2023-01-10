Following National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's directive on Monday for police to arrest anti-government protesters, the Black Flags movement – one of the main organizers of the 2020 protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – appealed Tuesday to the country's police chief to ignore the order and allow protesters to assemble in peace.

The movement called on Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to "fulfill [his] role in democracy" and ignore the "clearly illegal order" ahead of further protests planned to take place on Saturday.

Ben-Gvir instructed Israel’s police chief on Monday to arrest demonstrators who riot or block roads at protests, claiming that Saturday's Tel Aviv protest against the far-right government saw a "serious harm to democracy."

Open gallery view The entrance to the Hashalom train station in Tel Aviv. Credit: Eurovaran

Following Saturday's mass demonstration against the government's expected judicial reforms, a protester was delayed at the entrance to a train station in Tel Aviv on the grounds that the shirt she was wearing, which read "Rise up!" in Hebrew, might be provocative. The protester, Tali Ostrowsky, who participated in a protest in the city against the government, was refused entry by a security guard at the entrance to the Hashalom Station in south Tel Aviv, until the station manager intervened and let her through.

According to Ostrowsky, the security guard asked her if she had another shirt with her. In a video she filmed documenting the incident, the security guard is seen telling her superiors "it's bothering her that I am telling her the procedures." When she asked the security guard, "if it said 'Bibi the king', would that be [considered] a provocative shirt?" the security guard answered that it would be.

In response to the incident, Israel Railways stated that "it is not possible to demonstrate or enter train stations with demonstration means and materials of any kind (including signage, flags, etc.), therefore the passenger was asked to wait a few moments for the security guard to consult with the station staff, who approved her entry at the end of the inspection."

In a similar incident in August, two left-wing activists were prevented from entering the same station, because one of them was wearing a shirt bearing the name of the organization "Looking at the Occupation in the Eyes". In that case, the two entered the station after the police intervened and ordered the security guards to allow the activists to enter. Israel Railways then announced that "the incident does not correspond to the concept of service of the rail service, so it should not have happened."