'Anarchists, Leftists': Driver Arrested for Endangering Protesters in Southern Israel

Police detained a driver on Tuesday after he drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk and endangered dozens of anti-government student protesters who demonstrated in front of Ben-Gurion University in Be'er Sheva.

The driver, a 26-year-old resident of the city of Elad, drove his car onto the sidewalk where the demonstrators were standing and shouted at them, "Anarchists, leftists." According to police, he was taken in for questioning.

One of the demonstrators who witnessed the incident, Daniel Guy Tsabari, said that the driver "stood on the edge of the road and started yelling at us. He already had two wheels on the sidewalk. I knocked on his car to stop, and at that moment he got out and came at me looking to start a physical fight."

The demonstrators, students from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev chanted: "A government of racism leads to violence," "The High Court cannot be allowed to collapse," and "The entire country knows that Dery is a criminal."

Shulamit Biton, a resident of Be'er Sheva who participated in the demonstration said that "Bibi is a criminal, and we will not support a criminal running the country, and certainly not the government of darkness that he brought upon us to save himself from his trial."

Biton added that "no one will determine for me whether I can travel on Shabbat or not and which doctor will treat me. Racism cannot be allowed to rule."

Former prime minister and current opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the incident and warned that "the government's incitement will end in blood."

"Today [the incitement] came to a student demonstration led by the 'Yesh Atid' cell at Ben-Gurion University. A dangerous ramming attempt by a person driven by the intoxication of power and the madness being spread by Ben-Gvir and Yariv Levine. Miraculously, no one was hurt. You will not be able to run us over, you will not be able to run over the country we love," Lapid said.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday instructed Israel's police chief to arrest demonstrators who riot or block roads at demonstrations against the government.

Tuesday's student protest comes after thousands protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in the first major rally against the new government and its far-right policy plans, with an estimated 20,000 people taking part.

“I’m for protests, there should be freedom of expression, but in the [Tel Aviv] demonstration we witnessed serious harm done to democracy, with incitement against Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the blocking of roads,” Ben-Gvir told fellow Otzma Yehudit lawmakers at the Knesset.

He added that he would demand that police "act in an even-handed manner," and handle demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, left or right wing, in the same manner.