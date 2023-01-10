Analysis |
Who Will Lead the Real Opposition to Netanyahu's Onslaught?
Currently, there is both an ideological and tactical divide hampering the opposition – and if it can't get its act together, others will have to lead it
The largest demonstration held so far against the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday night in Tel Aviv, was notable in that none of the leaders of the parties of the previous government were present. It wasn’t just leader of the opposition Yair Lapid, who was on a brief weekend vacation in Paris. None of his other colleagues turned up either.
