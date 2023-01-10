LGBTQ Couples Fleeing Russia for Israel Find New Struggles Ahead of Them

For many LGBTQ people in Russia, the 10 months since their country’s cataclysmic invasion of Ukraine have been marked by intensive searches for a solution to a single problem: How to leave as soon as possible.

Entering Europe has become much more difficult. The neighboring countries that are members of the European Union – Poland and the three Baltic nations – closed their borders to Russian citizens in September, and the rest of the EU countries have made their conditions for receiving a tourist visa much stricter for Russians.

Russia does not recognize same-sex marriages, and only a few LGBTQ couples have gotten married outside of Russia, as coronavirus restrictions made the already expensive and complex process almost impossible. Without a marriage certificate, emigrating together is a particularly challenging endeavor.

The invasion of Ukraine further underlined the understanding among many LGBTQ people that increased persecution was just a matter of time – and they were right. Early last month, a new law was enacted that lumped in “untraditional relations” – relations between two members of a same-sex couple – and gender transition with pedophilia and strictly banned any “propaganda” promoting them.

Open gallery view A pride parade in St. Petersburg, 2017. Credit: Anton Vaganov / Reuters

The effect is a total ban on the mention of LGBTQ relationships in movies, TV, literature or the news media. The law was an extension of one passed in 2013 on a law passed in 2013 that banned “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” aimed at minors.

Given this situation, Israel has become the ultimate solution in the eyes of many LGBTQ couples in which one partner is entitled to immigrate under the Law of Return. Israel is an economically developed country and generally thought in other countries to be tolerant of LGBTQ people; no less important, it’s somewhere Russian citizens can enter without a visa.

Some have a hard time seeing this as a serious option for escaping Russia’s homophobia, in part because of the difficulties Israel imposes on “nontraditional” families. These include unmarried partners, couples with documents that the authorities refuse to recognize, transgender couples and families with adopted children.

But many have, nonetheless, decided to pack up their lives, and start a new chapter in the Middle East, in spite of the challenges awaiting them in Israel.

But this escape route is now at risk because of the declared homophobia among parts of the new government, along with the intention to revoke the so-called grandchild clause in the Law of Return, with the purpose of blocking the arrival of some of those eligible for immigration today.

The couples who have already arrived in Israel or are on their way are now worried about other things – the exhausting struggle with government bureaucracy, economic survival, and the hope that Israel won’t deteriorate into institutionalized homophobia like in Russia, at least not in the near future.

Hatred that can strike from any direction

“On February 24, I began thinking: After all, I’ve supported the truth all my life,” says Arkady Pechersky, a 48-year-old gay man, who spoke with Haaretz by phone from Moscow. “I see the truth in [imprisoned opposition leader Alexei] Navalny, I see the truth in freedom. But I hide who I am. I realized that I didn’t want to lie anymore.”

About a month after the invasion began, he came out on Instagram. In a post, he asked for forgiveness from everyone from whom he had hid the truth for years. “My friends from Ukraine were the first to respond,” he says. “They wrote that what I did was amazing. And then all my friends from work cut me off.”

Arkady, whose mother is Jewish and whose family’s roots are in Ukraine, tells of living in an atmosphere of hatred that could strike from any side, and which caused him and his partner Andrei to avoid drawing attention to their identities. “We don’t act feminine, we don’t have [flamboyant] mannerisms,” he says.

“When we moved into the apartment we bought in a relatively new neighborhood, we didn’t know how to introduce ourselves. At first, we said we were brothers, and then neighbors invited us to a party and we decided to tell them. The minute we told them, everyone was in shock. They said to us: ‘You’re lying. No way.’” After he came out at work, he ignored homophobic jokes and insults from his colleagues, says Arkady.

Open gallery view Arkady Pechersky (Right) and his partner, Alexei. Credit: Courtesy of photo subjects

After the authorities came to his home to hand him a draft notice, Arkady and Andrei hid for two weeks, avoided going out in the street and wouldn’t answer calls from numbers they didn’t recognize. Since the beginning of the invasion, Arkady has lost his job twice. But in spite of the routine hiding, the fear of being drafted and the lack of a future, Arkady and Andrei – who are not married – are afraid of moving to Israel.

Because Andrei is not entitled to immigrate under the Law of Return, the two are worried about living without residency status and a long period without being able to make a living. In Russia, Arkady is unemployed, but Andrei works in a bank, in a job that is supposed to protect him from being forcibly drafted. “We can’t stay, but we can’t leave,” he says. “We aren’t 20, we have 11 years of living together behind us, property we’ve accumulated together, and now a huge financial problem. We can’t simply march off into the abyss.”

‘When we crossed the border, we sighed in relief’

“We want a child,” says Maria Baytenova, 28, in a joint interview with her partner, Alyona Selicheva, 26. “That’s the main reason we wanted to leave Russia – to have children without the fear they would be insulted in preschool and told that their mothers are perverts, or they would take them away from us. Also, we don’t have the possibility of going back. We signed an open petition against the war. When we crossed the border, we sighed in relief.”

But unpleasant surprises awaited Maria and Alyona in Israel. It began with a typical bureaucratic delay and ended in the discovery that Israel did not recognize their marriage. They got married in July 2021 in a “Utah marriage,” an online marriage certification conducted remotely over video – which the U.S. State of Utah has allowed since early in 2020 and has become a simple solution for thousands of couples who, for various reasons, unable to marry in their own countries – including LGBTQ couples from countries that do not recognize same-sex marriages, and couples in Israel, which does not allow civil marriage.

The couple arrived in Israel in June, along with Maria’s brother, who fled the compulsory draft. After waiting for about two months, the couple went for an interview with Nativ, the organization responsible for examining the eligibility for immigration of people from the former Soviet Union. Nativ approved the marriage and recommended giving both of them citizenship.

But later, an Interior Ministry official said that when the couple arrived in Israel, they had only been married for 11 months, and not a year. Maria – eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return – would receive citizenship immediately, but Alyona would have to go through a shortened, gradual process intended for the “newly married” and which takes a year, instead of five. Maria’s identity card states that she is married, and the interview to start the process for Alyona was set for two months later.

Open gallery view Alyona Selicheva (Left) and Maria Baytenova, 28 at their wedding party. Credit: Ekaterina Vshivkova

But then, when the couple arrived for the long- awaited interview, the official suddenly informed them – in a recorded conversation that Haaretz has obtained – that the previous decision in which they were listed as married was a “mistake.” Without approval from the legal department of the Population and Immigration Authority, part of the Interior Ministry, their marriage was not valid, said the official.

The upshot of this change is that until a decision is made on her case, Alyona needs to extend her tourist visa every three months, she is not allowed to work or open a bank account, and she is not entitled to health insurance or study at an ulpan, the institutions that give free Hebrew language lessons to any new immigrants who want them. Maria is the sole breadwinner and the two are barely keeping themselves afloat financially.

In recent months, two district courts have ordered the Interior Ministry to recognize Utah marriages. In one case, in a petition filed by the nonprofit organization Hiddush for Religious Freedom and Equality, the Jerusalem District Court ruled in sweeping decision that the state must recognize these marriages, even if the couples were in Israel at the time of the marriage. The government appealed this decision to the Supreme Court, which issued a temporary order that until the hearing of the appeal is concluded, the state must recognize Utah marriages.

But recognition of Maria and Alyona's marriage has yet to arrive. In a response to a query from Haaretz concerning their case and its overall position on Utah marriages, the Population Authority said: “The matter is being studied in depth and when a decision is reached, we will inform the relevant bodies.”

It is impossible to tell based on this response whether the authority intends on implementing the Supreme Court decision, which requires them to recognize Utah marriages for Israeli couples, including for couples who married before they immigrated to Israel. Recently, Alyona and Maria petitioned the Haifa District Court with the aid of the Legal Aid Center for Olim at the Reform movement’s Israel Religious Action Center asking for a response from the Population Authority.

“It’s hard to live in uncertainty,” says Maria. “It’s not clear when Alyona will receive citizenship and we can fully live – work, travel, plan for children – instead of waiting tensely, without money and without status. We are looking at our acquaintances, who have already begun to study, work and travel around the world, who tread with certainty on this soil and know they will not be deported. Alyona has none of this, and yes, we’re jealous.”

‘A free person in Israel’

The bureaucratic and practical difficulties same-sex couples and queer people run into in Israel are discussed in a Telegram group called “LGBT+ Aliyah,” which was started by Anna Talisman, a social worker, social activist and the immigration coordinator at the Tel Aviv LGBTQ Center. Over the past few months, Talisman has regularly dealt with the bureaucratic hurdles facing new LGBTQ immigrants.

About 200 LGBTQ families have turned to Talisman or her Telegram channel, she said. Except for a certain level of support from the Kesher Israel nonprofit group, which helps out women immigrants, Talisman feels like she is facing the battle alone.

Open gallery view Anna Talisman

According to the Law of Return, when only one half of a couple is Jewish and they immigrate together, the non-Jewish partner also immediately receives citizenship and the rights granted to all immigrants – on the condition that they have been married for at least a year before their arrival. This is not possible for most of the LGBTQ couples who arrive in Israel from Russia, which does not recognize same-sex marriages.

For them, in the best-case scenario, just the Jewish half of the couple will be recognized as a new immigrant and the non-Jewish partner will need to undergo the gradual five-year process, during which they will have limited rights and the couple has undergo frequent interviews at the Interior Ministry in order to prove the veracity of their relationship, says Talisman.

Government ministries and other bodies handling new immigrants are not acting to make the citizenship process easier for them. “In general, Israeli society treats aliyah like it’s chicken pox,” she says. “Something there’s nothing that can be done about and something there’s no point in treating, in the end it will end by itself. Its interest in niche groups such as LGBTQ people who are fleeing the war or homophobic laws is even lower. As far as [the government] is concerned, it will be solved somehow, and at worst, it won’t. Whoever gives up along the way will give up.”

Sonia Kogan and Nika Yurasova, both 24-year-old actresses from Saint Petersburg who had a Utah marriage, heard about the difficulties facing couples like them on the Telegram channel – which they joined back in Russia – but still decided to take the leap and come to Israel.

In a phone call a few weeks ago, before they arrived in Israel, Sonia described the constant pressure applied on her by the authorities in Russia, as someone who managed an Instagram page with tens of thousands of followers in which she shared moments from her life as an out LGBTQ person and protested Russian homophobia.

Open gallery view Nika Yurasova (Left) and Sonia Kogan. Credit: Hadas Parush

Police officers often came to her home carrying screenshots of her posts and said she was distributing propaganda to minors, she says. Sonia managed to disprove the claims – but also became used to living in fear.

“I want to move to Israel because I know I’ll be a free person, or at least won’t be considered a deviant, like here,” she says. “In Russia they equate LGBTQ people with pedophiles. Even my mother says, ‘You’re all pedophiles, all of you are perverts.’ The propaganda works. It’s very easy to blame all of Russia’s troubles on the LGBTQ community and convince the population that they need to throw us into prison.”

Alex, 30, and her partner Ksenia, 50 (the names are pseudonyms at their request), were married online about a year ago, and are now in Moldova, where they are waiting for the consular examination by Nativ. From the experiences of other couples, they have learned the process can take months – and even then, the results are not guaranteed, they say. Living in Israel without residency status and without the possibility of working is something they can’t afford financially.

Alex, who worked until not long ago at a children’s library in Moscow, says she was walking on a tightrope between an open and secret relationship with Ksenia. “The first homophobic law, which concerned minors, struck exactly in my field,” she said. “It was not just a matter of relationships with my colleagues; it was a constant and concrete threat of outing that could have ended in being fired and a scandal. It was dangerous.”

Open gallery view A demonstration against anti-LGBTQ legislation in Moscow, 2020. Credit: AP Photo

Ksenia says library workers were required to throw out books in foreign languages that included topics related to LGBTQ people. “We needed to check every book, and if there was anything, get rid of it. In practice, we tried to give away and not throw away,” says Alex.

They have heard about the recent election results in Israel and the homophobic forces that are part of the new government, “but we still don’t know how it could harm us. We hope that the changes will be very slow and we will have time to respond according to the situation,” says Alex. Ksenia adds, “We don’t know if they will recognize our marriage at all, and don’t want to think about the possibility that the situation will be even worse. In any case, we need to do something. Otherwise, we will be left in Russia.”

Looking for someone who will be a partner

About a month before Evit, 22, and Yura, 24, a transgender couple from Moscow, left Russia, Yura was beaten in the street. “It was just some passerby who was bothered by how I looked – why my hair was such a color, why I was in shorts – and began to beat me,” he says during a meeting in the tiny apartment they rent in the center of Petah Tikva.

“The people on the street didn’t do anything,” he says. “I called the police and he ran away. I had blood on my face, a busted lip, a huge bruise where he kicked me on the hip. The police didn’t really want to take my complaint, but in the end they took it. After a few weeks a policeman called and said the cameras saw what the attacker did to me, but it wasn’t possible to track his escape route, and that was the end of that.”

Open gallery view People marching against threats to LGBTQ rights, Tel Aviv, last week. Credit: Hadas Parush

Evit says that “such incidents happen all the time, but usually people simply leave it alone because it doesn’t interest anyone. If they didn’t swear at you in the police station, you’re lucky.”

Transgender people in Russia must deal with violence in the street, police violence and a fear of persecution and imprisonment on a regular basis, but what poisons their daily life is the inability to make a living because of a basic problem in finding work. Yura, who comes from a well-off and educated family that has cut him off, describes numerous attempts to find a job that doesn’t require high-level skills; has been rejected without any explanation.

“But I also ran into explicit refusal too,” he says. “We are looking for someone who will be female or male, not like you.’” A request to the committee in Russia allowing a change in gender requires a payment of about $500, an amount that for many transgender people is hard, if not impossible, to put together.

Unusually, Evit and Yura arrived in Israel in 2021 as part of the Jewish Agency’s Masa program for Diaspora Jews, and they became citizens when it ended. As opposed to many other LGBTQ couples, they married in Russia; only one of them had changed their gender on official forms, so as far as the Russian authorities were concerned, it was a heterosexual marriage.

Israel’s Interior Ministry may not have rushed to recognize their marriage, but after a few nerve-wracking weeks, and thanks to the pro bono intervention of attorney Anastasia Sahar, the two received Israeli identity cards. After the war was started, Evit began helping other LGBTQ people who were trying to come to Israel, and he runs the LGBTQ aliyah group on Telegram along with Talisman. It’s the first time he has been able to get involved in LGBTQ activism without being afraid of the consequences, he says.

Open gallery view Evit (Left) and Yura at their apartment in Petah Tikva. Credit: Hadas Parush

“I’m in touch with LGBTQ couples and their quality of life has improved a lot in Israel,” said Evit. “Mine improved a lot, too. The general stress level here is a lot lower. I feel a lot safer walking down the street. True, in Petah Tikva someone can yell ‘homo’ at me on the street, too, but every time I start to be afraid, I remember that the level of crime here is lower than in Russia and know that if something happens, the police will be at my side. Even if they don’t want to take my complaint, here I have the ability to push for [the case] to be opened. They won’t tell me: ‘You deserved it.’ It’s not acceptable here.”

Hand-in-hand in Jerusalem

Michael, 30, who also came to Israel a short time after the start of the war, said he feels safer on the streets in Israel. He shares an apartment with a pair of roommates, who are also gay new immigrants, in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem. A few weeks ago, his partner Alexei, 33, joined him, after he was delayed in Moscow for the past few months . Now the couple are waiting for an appointment at the Population Authority, in the hope of starting the gradual citizenship process for Alexei.

In Russia, the two of them lived in different cities and for a few years had a long-distance relationship. Michael says his family accepted his identity, but he was unable to find a job and couldn’t afford to move to a big city and live with his partner. Alexei worked as a programmer in a high-tech company, but was careful to keep his private life a secret.

“In Russia, if you don’t exactly fit into the majority group, it’s enough for you to be thought of as an outsider. If I had also come out of the closet, my life would have been even harder. At work, they would sometimes ask jokingly why I was so strict about my privacy. They said maybe I was a serial killer,” he says quietly, and adds that he is careful to dress in a way that doesn’t draw attention, and is afraid of being photographed for the newspaper, something that he eventually worked up the courage to do. “That’s the stamp that Russia leaves behind,” says Michael.

Open gallery view Alexei (Left) and Michael. Credit: Hadas Parush

Michael visited Israel before he immigrated, and said the times he spent here had an influence on him. “I go out with pride symbols; this desire actually came to me in Israel,” he says. ”It’s important to show that we exist. It might annoy someone, but if we don’t do it, a radical religious ideology will take control here – it doesn’t matter which religion.”

Would he and Alexei feel comfortable holding hands in the streets of Jerusalem? It’s definitely possible,” he says with a smile. In the photos taken for this article, a few days after the interview, the two were already walking hand-in-hand in Jerusalem.

‘The girl was worried I’d be sent to prison’

When Anna and Katya (pseudonyms) met, both were already mothers. Anna, who immigrated to Israel in 2004 and returned to Russia just a few years later, has one daughter from a previous relationship, and Katya has two daughters from her previous marriages. In 2018, the two women and three girls began living together as a family in Russia, and after a year they adopted a year-old baby. Because the law in Russia does not allow LGBTQ families to adopt, the girl was only registered as Anna’s daughter.

The couple says the safety of their family was the main reason they fled Russia. “A lot of people [there] think the situation is not that bad,” says Anna. “After all, we don’t go to marches, don’t announce ourselves in public. ‘Why are you panicking?’ they asked us.’”

Katya elaborates: “People who say this don’t have children and they don’t live in a same-sex relationship. We told the girls even at the age of 5 or 6, there are things it’s better not to talk about with strangers, such as our personal lives, our family.”

“We said, there are people who think our family is wrong, they can take it badly and it could have consequences,” Anna says. “We didn’t want to create excessive fear in them, but I think the fear still seeped in. I remember when one of the girls was worried someone would send me to prison.”

Open gallery view Anna (Left) and Katya with two of their daughters, last week. Credit: Rami Shllush

Since they arrived in Israel, about five months ago, the family has had to deal with many bureaucratic problems. Anna is now Israeli and her three older daughters have also become citizens, but Katya still needs to undergo the gradual citizenship process – and their youngest daughter, who is now 4, is in Israel on a tourist visa, with all the implications of that. Her mothers don’t know when her residency status will be granted although she is registered as Anna’s daughter.

This is because according to Israeli adoption law, an Israeli cannot adopt a child from outside the country without going through a recognized Israeli nonprofit that handles adoptions. As long as the adoption is not recognized in Israel, it is not possible to reveal the identities of the mothers and child, so they have used pseudonyms.

Nicole Maor, a lawyer who is the director of the legal aid center for new immigrants, says Anna’s case is unusual: She had not been a resident of Israel for some 10 years during the time of the adoption, so the state must recognize her parenthood and grant her adopted daughter citizenship. The Population Authority has been checking the adoption documents the family submitted for months, without a decision. In response to a query from Haaretz, the Population Authority said the request is being examined and handled.

In spite of the bureaucracy and the uncertainty, they feel much better in Israel, said Katya and Anna. “I think it’s reflected in the girls, too,” said Anna. “They feel that we are more relaxed, take them to school together, we can appear openly in all the offices, that we are a family and that we can talk about our being a family.”