How Pumpkin Latte Became a Metaphor for New Russian Immigrants in Israel

Last year was a turbulent one in Israel's Russian-speaking community. Well, most of its members still speak Russian to each other, but many of them probably aren't too keen on the moniker “Russian-speaking” anymore.

Since Vladimir Putin's army invaded Ukraine in February, the Russian language, Russian literature and the Russian/Soviet heritage have become part of an emotionally charged postcolonial debate. The discussion is taking place in the post-Soviet diaspora in Israel as well, where the 1.3-million-strong community has struggled for over three decades to preserve its linguistic and cultural autonomy.

We've had to toil to explain to other Israelis what the dish “dressed herring” is, and what distinguishes an Olivier salad – salat pod shuboy – from a mundane potato salad. But now, with our Jewish, quasi-Russian luck, all the rules and regulations of Novy God – New Year's in Russian – are collapsing under a pro-Ukrainian cultural assault.

While we took pains to make clear that Novy God isn’t Christmas at all but rather a secular “unifier,” this unifier turned out to be an imperialist fake. This year the holiday seemed to go out of fashion.

The mayonnaise-heavy Olivier, the beloved (or is it despised?) Soviet films, and of course the tradition of watching the Kremlin’s New Year’s greeting have been ridiculed before. Some of us have always carried out our Novy God duties with an embarrassed grin or a wink. But for many Ukrainians this year, the ridicule became contempt and the contempt a boycott.

“Please, a recipe for shuboy, Ukrainian style. My husband likes it, but we don’t want Soviet food,” one woman wrote about Ukrainian chef levgen Klopotenko, who specializes in the country's national recipes.

It's hard to find a Russian-speaking Israeli on the pro-Ukrainian parts of social media – clearly the dominant parts – who will summarize 2022 without addressing the horrors of the war and the way it changed their life and worldview. Among my acquaintances, a fair number of people devoted weeks last year to volunteer and/or raise funds for the Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian people or Ukrainian refugees.

Still, it all became pretty run-of-the-mill, however noble – like the helmets that an organization obtained for a Ukrainian army unit, or a generator provided to an assisted-living center.

On the other hand, the changing of street names in Ukrainian cities, an uncharacteristically hostile statement by an anchor on a Russian opposition channel, or the longing of a member of the Russian “war aliyah” for Starbucks' pumpkin latte are issues that awaken demons.

Let's discuss the pumpkin latte. It all started with an innocent question on a Facebook group. A young woman who came to Israel a few months ago wondered if the country had Starbucks. With the help of Google Maps, she noted that the closest branch was in Damascus, and she would have trouble surviving the autumn without her beloved pumpkin latte.

The post sparked scorn on the one hand, while “go girl” was the sentiment on the other. It became a touchstone for the relationship between the tens of thousands of Russian-speaking immigrants who have arrived since February 24 and the community already here for two or three decades.

A few more posts also went viral; for example, as a joke, a St. Petersburg native wondered where he could find pyshki (a donut-like St. Petersburg delicacy) instead of the “disgusting sufganiyot” – jelly donuts that Israelis eat during Hanukkah.

It’s no secret that the new immigrants come mainly from large cities. They're enjoying the famous Israeli human warmth, but they're shocked by the low level of certain services – and the prices.

This issue comes up especially regarding banking services and lines at the Interior Ministry, but the availability of less essential services is also a topic on social media. If in the '90s, immigrants found abundance they weren't used to, the middle class that has fled Russia in recent years has experienced a sharp decline in its standard of living.

A rhetorical question that native Israelis asked '90s immigrants – “So is there lots of food in Israel?” – infuriated us with its arrogance. But over the years we can say that the Israeli self-satisfaction wasn't entirely unjustified.

Today, when we're asked by immigrants if there's pumpkin latte in Israel (and we can’t say there is), we feel we're being treated arrogantly once again – and once again, with some justification.

Various explanations were offered for the backlash in the pumpkin latte debate. One example was: “While Ukrainians are begin killed or are fleeing for their lives, privileged immigrants from Russia are coming here and demanding pumpkin latte.”

Another was: “While the dictatorship that sprang up on your watch launched a murderous attack on a neighboring country, you focus on your comforts that have distracted you in recent years.”

Personally, I agree with my friend Eli Furman, who wrote on Facebook that the latte issue touched on the insecurity of '90s immigrants regarding the correctness of their choice. “What helped me get through the long, hard years was the solid certainty that things were better in Israel than in Russia,” he wrote.

“At first, the reality underscored this easily, but as time went by, the justifications and consolations abounded: ‘At least we have democracy!’ ‘Leave central Moscow and see the horror.’”

Still, very recently, I found an explanation that seemed more merciful to the '90s immigrants, while also recognizing what the 2022 wave is going through. My partner, children and I visited the Russian-language festival “In a Suitcase,” organized by a group of women, most of them from the recent immigration.

People from both waves packed the National Maritime Museum in Haifa, perusing the book stalls and checking out the impressive arts-and-crafts workshops for kids. There were also lectures and conversations on a variety of subjects.

The veteran immigrants shamelessly breathed in the Moscow-St. Petersburg spirit, which is fading against the backdrop of the war. The new arrivals held with all their might onto the small slice they've been able to carve out in Israel.

Lecturers had to correct themselves when they said “in our country” instead of “over there in Russia.” Instructors at the workshops – most of which were free – didn't hide the urgency with which new immigrants are trying to make a living.

Something in the new immigrants reminded me of myself, my friends and my parents' generation in our first decade in Israel, like the conversations about the fate of Russia and which country is richer than the other.

It’s nostalgia that's now laced with cringe. In fact, there's a better definition: post-traumatic stress disorder. Tens of thousands of immigrants arrived in 2022 from Russia (more than twice the number of Ukrainians who came here). They're a traumatized group trying to integrate into a post-traumatic community.

Every step of their way, every statement or question, can spark in the veterans the old clumsiness, innocence and great hopes – some of them long dashed.