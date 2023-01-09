Haaretz - back to home page
As Opposition Grows, Netanyahu Says Gov't Plans 'Undeterred by Incitement'

Israel's returning PM also appoints three lawmakers from Likud to key positions amid growing discontent from his party loyalists

Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a Likud meeting on Sunday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at a Likud meeting on Sunday.Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg
Noa Shpigel
Noa Shpigel

In the wake of backlash to the government's judicial reform plans from the streets of Tel Aviv and from opposition leaders in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Sunday that his coalition will charge ahead as planned.

"The essence of democracy is the realization of the voter's will. The media campaign does not frighten us," Netanyahu said. "We remain undeterred in the face of the rampant incitement against us."

Benjamin Netanyahu also appointed Likud lawmaker Galit Distel Atbaryan as the new Hasbara Minister and another party loyalist, May Golan, as a minister in the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

Former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein of the Likud party was also appointed to chair the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee on Sunday.

The appointments come in light of growing dissatisfaction among Likud lawmakers regarding the distribution of government portfolios, with many feeling that Netanyahu sidelined his Likud allies in favor of placating other parties.

