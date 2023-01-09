Israeli Legal Experts Weigh in on Justice Ministers 'Dangerous' Plan for the High Court

Former Israeli Supreme Court President Dorit Beinish says the plan by Justice Minister Yariv Levin to reduce the power of the Supreme Court representatives serving on the Judicial Committee in favor of coalition members as a move that will "destroy the court's independence."

Levin plans to add two members to the nine-member panel, claiming the new makeup “will represent all the authorities equally.” The expanded panel would include three Supreme Court justices, three cabinet ministers, three lawmakers – two from the coalition, one from the opposition and two public representatives chosen by the justice minister. The latter two members would replace the current two representatives of the Israel Bar Association. Augmenting the number of coalition representatives to seven would prevent the justices from blocking appointments.

Beinish says she sees the change in the panel’s makeup as one of the gravest steps in Levin’s plan. “The politicians want to appoint justices in their own image,” she says. “What does that have to do with democracy? The goal is to destroy the court’s independence and to turn it into a political arm.”

Levin’s move, Beinish warns, will be disastrous for Israeli democracy. “Altering the makeup in line with Minister Levin’s plan will let the judges know that they must act according to the government’s will,” she says. “It has no reasonable explanation other than the will of the politicians to control the court with a coalition majority.” She stresses the need for an "independent and professional justice system that isn’t voted into office. This populism is deceitful and dangerous.”

Beinish rejects repeated claims that the committee’s work is somehow stained by the judges’ nepotism. “They spun a tale that judges appoint their friends to judgeships. It’s baseless,” she retorts.

“They’re stories from the distant past. They throw sand in the public’s eyes regarding the panel’s work. The committee today can appoint judges to all courts without paying attention to the three justices on the panel because a majority of five is sufficient. Seven of nine members are needed to appoint Supreme Court justices, such that both the politicians and the justices have veto power, and it’s a beautiful balance between committee members that I have found agreeable.”

Beinish argues that implementing Levin’s plan would objectively undermine the professionalism of the judges. “Society has shared values – lack of discrimination, equality. The judge’s sense of judgement is not connected to left or right. The method by which we choose judges isn’t perfect, but no appointment process is perfect because selecting candidates is complicated,” she says.

As for the current committee makeup, Beinish sees it as favorable, as it's "balanced and creates the need for consensus. Publicly elected officials, judges and Bar Association representative must find a common denominator. There are rules, training for judges, and a culture and tradition of consultation."

Levin's plan, according to Beinish, claims it will solve problems that are entirely nonexistent. "They've created artificial problems," she says.

"How has the court, until today, prevented authorities and the government from governing? It's all sleight of hand."

More legal experts weigh in

Levin’s proposal comes directly at the expense of the Bar Association, which has always had two members on the committee. The main reason for involving lawyers on the committee is that they are professionals who know the judicial candidates as well as – if not better than – anyone else.

Dr. Guy Luria of the Israel Democracy Institute weighs in on this, noting that “It’s important that the professionals that argue before the judges in court value their professional quality. A judgeship is a profession, and we want the best professionals appointed. A method that politicizes criteria for appointments will lead to the appointment of less professional judges, who will be dependent on the political echelon that appointed it.”

By law, the Judicial Appointments Committee is authorized not only to appoint judges but also to impeach them via a supermajority of seven committee votes. “The authority to impeach a judge, even if it isn’t invoked, is a significant whip on the judges,” Dr. Luria asserts. “If the coalition amasses a majority that can impeach judges, the ramification is that every judge everywhere will know this is a real possibility. It’s liable to undercut judicial independence in every court.”

Luria says the moment the coalition will possess decisive power to pick Supreme Court judges, justices will be picked for their ideology or affiliation with coalition members’ parties, and the ability of the Supreme Court to serve as the brakes for coalition power will disappear.” In the Israeli system of governance, which lacks the mechanisms and balance that exists in other regimes – like two legislatures, a constitution or a federal system – if the coalition will be given decisive power over the Supreme Court justices, you will eradicate the judicial authority’s independence. There simply will be no way to hit the brakes on the majority.

Bar Association President Avi Himi says "A Judge is a profession, and just as politicians don't appoint hospital oncology department directors, they shouldn't select judges alone." Lawyers, he asserts, "are the ones who appear in court and know on a professional level the candidates for judgeship."

Himi warns that if Levin’s plan is implemented, Israel is liable to look like the United States, in which Supreme Court appointments are political.

One example Himi gives is the issue of abortion in the United States. Suddenly, he says, "something that's supposed to be trivial – that a woman has a right to her own body and to get an abortion – becomes a criminal offense."

“That's how you destroy democracy," Himi continues, "I don’t want to live in a country in which political values and not universal values guide the High Court of Justice. This is a war between dark worldviews of apartheid and a universal, social worldview that we are all equal. They want to subjugate the High Court of Justice to the dark worldview.”