Israeli Lawyers Plan Nationwide Protest Against Far-right Judicial Overhaul

Thousands of lawyers across Israel are slated to strike for one hour on Thursday afternoon, interrupting hearings to demonstrate outside courthouses “in protest of politicians' threat to change the justice system.”

According to an activist group of private sector lawyers organizing the strike, the shutdown is intended to express opposition to the “destruction of the Israeli justice system and democracy,” and will consist of a main demonstration outside the Tel Aviv District Court as well as smaller protests at a number of different locations.

The protest comes in the wake of Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s recently announced plan to limit the power of the country’s judiciary through a series of overhauls – which polling indicates are opposed by a majority of Israelis.

Among other measures, the government will pursue legislation that would permit the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions by the slimmest majority of 61 votes in the 120-seat parliament, as well as legislation to tip the balance on the Judicial Appointments Committee in favor of politicians. Currently, the judges on the committee effectively have veto power over the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

He also intends to put an end to the 'reasonableness' standard that the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable.

This plan has sparked opposition from much of the legal establishment, with the president of the Israel Bar Association declaring last week that the “government wants power without limits, without oversight and without restraints and to turn the State of Israel from a Jewish, democratic and liberal country into a benighted one.”

On Sunday, the deans of law faculties at a number of universities and colleges in Israel released a joint statement warning of “real threats to the democratic and inclusive nature of the State of Israel and the fundamental principles of its legal system.”

The document – which was signed by the deans of the law faculties at Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Reichman University, Haifa University, the College of Administration, the Academic Center for Law and Business, and the Sapir Academic College— stated that the government’s new policies “could severely damage both the democratic and pluralistic component of the state and its Jewish component, especially when they are implemented all at once and suddenly.”