Defending proposed legislation which would allow the government to revoke the citizenship and deport the families of convicted terrorists, Likud lawmaker Hanoch Milwidsky on Monday declared that he preferred Jewish murderers to Arab ones.

Addressing a Knesset committee debating the measure, which he submitted shortly after being elected to the legislature in late November, Milwidsky declared that “when you fight terrorism, you have to use crude means, means that may infringe on certain rights” but that is necessary “to defend ourselves against murderous terrorism and I don't feel any need to justify myself for the fact that in the Jewish state I prefer Jews.”

According to the legislation, an agreement by a citizen or resident of Israel to receive payment from the Palestinian Authority, directly or through a foreign body, as a salary or reward for committing an act of terrorism or another offense that seriously harms the security of the state, is tantamount to renouncing their status as a citizen or resident. In the explanation for the proposal, it is stated that "it is proposed to create a clear link between receiving a salary for committing an act of terrorism and the right to citizenship or residency."

Challenged by Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi – who accused Milwidsky of “prefer[ing] Jewish murderers” and asserted that the law ought also to apply to the Jewish assassin of former PM Yitzchak Rabin and – the Likud lawmaker shot back, stating: “I prefer Jewish murderers to Arab murderers and as a general rule in the Jewish state I prefer Jews to disloyal Arabs here.”

The committee voted 10-2 to fast-track the legislation so that it can be considered in the full Knesset plenum.

Open gallery view Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi, at the Knesset, in November. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Announcing his submission of the controversial bill in late 2022, Milwidsky tweeted that Israelis “are in a war for the home, and in a war for the home, drastic measures must be taken to make sure that anyone who thinks of harming us knows that he is going to pay a very heavy price.”

Milwidsky has also submitted legislation to disband the Bar Association, which had opened a disciplinary case against him.

Last January, the Ethics Committee of the Tel Aviv District of the Bar Association filed a disciplinary complaint against Milwidsky, after allegedly falsely authenticating the signatures of two witnesses in a legal proceeding.

The two witnesses, whose signatures were allegedly falsely verified, claimed in an affidavit submitted to the ethics committee of the bar that they did not sign the affidavits in front of Milwidsky.

Despite Milwidsky's bill, the Interior Ministry already has the power to strip Israeli citizens and Palestinian residents of Jerusalem of their legal status over terrorism convictions, illustrated in December when then-Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked revoked Palestinian lawyer Salah Hammouri's Jerusalem residency status and deported him to France, where he holds dual citizenship.