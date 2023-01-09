Israeli City Offers Scholarship to Students, but Impedes Arab Residents From Receiving It

The central Israeli municipality of Lod offers a scholarship for city residents but makes it difficult for Arabs to obtain it. The threshold conditions published in Arabic on the city of Lod's differ from those published in Hebrew, and access to submitting an application is restricted for Arabic speakers, who make up approximately 28 percent of the city's population.

The Hebrew announcement of the 1,000 to 2,000 shekel scholarship (about $290-$580) published last month on the municipality's website, stated that the scholarship is available to graduate and undergraduate students who served in the army or completed national service, a condition that effectively excludes Arab students.

A second scholarship announced at the same time which is intended for students of rabbinic and Jewish jurisprudence studies does not include the requirement for military or national service.

Following an appeal to the municipality alleging that the military service criterion was discriminatory, a version in Arabic was distributed days later, ridden with translation errors. However, because the Arabic version was not published on the municipality's official Arabic website, Arabic speakers must still submit the application through the Hebrew website.

The Clinic for Multiculturalism and Diversity at the Hebrew University Faculty of Law discovered three major differences between the Hebrew and Arabic versions of the text. Priority was given to "community activists" in the Arabic version, with no mention of military or national service, a requirement for Lod apartment owners to show proof of ownership of the property was added, and the sum of the scholarship was not mentioned.

Concerning the priority given to activists, the Clinic for Multiculturalism questioned in its letter whether there are "clear criteria behind this definition," noting that courts have previously ruled that financial support must be given based on clear criteria.

The letter also stated that "The priority for social activists was determined solely by the publication in Arabic. Our question is, does this mean that Jewish social activists will not be given priority in receiving the scholarship if they did not serve in the IDF? This could be relevant to the city's ultra-orthodox population, for example."

In an interview with Haaretz, former Lod city council member Fida Shahada said that a similar scholarship offered last year also included the requirement of military or national service, but was removed due to pressure from Arab members of the municipal council.

According to Clinic for Multiculturalism attorney Nasrin Alian, "It is difficult not to suspect that this is a policy that at best ignores, and at worst discriminates against, Arab residents of the city." She stated that the differences between the Hebrew and Arabic versions demonstrate a lack of uniformity and organization in the granting of scholarships, and raises the suspicion that the scholarship criteria are arbitrary – in a way that may disqualify them in the future.

In response, the municipality of Lod stated: "To encourage the city's youth to pursue an academic education, the municipality awards scholarships to students from all walks of life and sectors of the population. In 2022, approximately 1.5 million shekels were distributed to 520 male and female students living in the city, Jews and Arabs, religious and secular."