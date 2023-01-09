Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Arab Shot Dead in Jaffa, 18-year-old Suspect Arrested

Maharan Abu Seif was shot in Jaffa and succumbed to his wounds after arriving alone to the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. Police have arrested a suspect in the murder

Police in Jaffa (file)
Police in Jaffa (file)Credit: Ilan Assayag
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in Jaffa on Monday, marking the third murder in the Arab community in 2023.

Maharan Abu Seif arrived by himself to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon in serious condition early Monday morning before succumbing to his wounds. Medical staff filed a report with the police who began investigating the circumstances of the murder. Abu Seif had a criminal history and was known to the police.

Police soon arrested an 18-year-old Jaffa resident on suspicion of murdering Abu Seif.

Since the beginning of 2023, three men from Arab community have been murdered. At the end of last week, a 44-year-old man was shot to death in northern Israel, and last Thursday, a young man from East Jerusalem was stabbed to death.

