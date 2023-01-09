Israel-Turkey Rapprochement Restricts Hamas

The Palestinian response to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount last week more or less matched Israeli intelligence assessments. These assessments did not forecast a large and immediate escalation, but more general risks later, so Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not prevent the visit.

In the background was another issue: Ben-Gvir had promised publicly to visit the Temple Mount, and was stung by his critics from the left for not keeping his word. That led him to pressure Netanyahu, who agreed to the visit.

The move led to condemnations from the United States, Europe and the Arab world and to a one-week postponement of Netanyahu’s trip to the United Arab Emirates, which was originally scheduled to begin Sunday.

In the Palestinian area, the responses to the provocative visit were wall-to-wall condemnations, incitement on social media, warnings of terror attacks in the West Bank and the symbolic nighttime firing of a single rocket from the Gaza Strip – which landed in Palestinian territory. Nothing more came out of it in the territories.

For now, it seems the status quo in the territories is convenient for Hamas. The cease-fire in the Gaza Strip has been kept relatively strictly, the money from Qatar is flowing, 17,000 Gazans work in Israel – and the violence is contained within the West Bank and the Green Line in a way that pits Israel and the Palestinian Authority against each other, without dragging in Hamas at this stage.

The efforts to ignite the West Bank are conducted remotely, from the Gaza Strip and from Hamas headquarters abroad. The senior body handling it is the organization’s West Bank desk. It is headed by Saleh al-Arouri, who left his home in the Ramallah area – with Israel’s agreement – in 2010.

The sector, whose main headquarters is in Turkey, is subordinate to the West Bank headquarters operating from the Gaza Strip: Some of its leaders were freed in the 2011 prisoner release deal that included Gilad Shalit; Israel prohibited their return to their homes in the West Bank.

If in the past, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad were determined to recruit and operate their ideological terrorist cells, today the approach is less stringent. These organizations are looking for “freelancers,” operatives from the West Bank who will set off explosive devices in return for money or weapons, and will focus on the main goal: setting the West Bank on fire.

Hamas has recently run into a problem. As a result of the developing reconciliation between Turkey and Israel, Turkish intelligence has begun to restrict Hamas operations of the organization’s headquarters in Turkey. Arouri has been forced to commute frequently between Turkey and Lebanon. Other members are also less free to operate. Ankara has not acceded to the old Israeli demand to expel all Hamas members from the country, but at the same time is limiting their efforts to settle there.

The situation that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the incoming IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi will face in the territories can no longer be called a terror wave. Terrorism from the West Bank became more severe in the middle of March 2022; the security forces now speak about a prolonged “period of variability,” during which the relatively heavy violence will continue and whose end point is hard to estimate.

The continued weakness of the Palestinian Authority, against the background of the battle to succeed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, could eventually force Israel into a broader military operation in the northern West Bank, especially the Jenin area. Professionals in the Defense Ministry and other agencies have rejected the right’s demands for a reprise of last spring’s six-week Operation Defensive Shield, saying there is no need for it.

The question is whether the right’s return to power will change these considerations and the decision-making process. Along with the steep rise in Palestinian violence against Jews, last year was marked by a significant rise in violence by Jews against Palestinians in the West Bank. About 20 incidents such incidents were officially designated as terrorist attacks, but there were over 800 incidents in which Palestinian property, including crops and farmland, was damaged.

Ben-Gvir’s provocations will soon be joined by another challenge to the existing order in the West Bank: the anticipated actions of Bezalel Smotrich, who as part of the unprecedented coalition agreement will receive responsibility for the Civil Administration as well as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.

Smotrich has drafted a program aimed at improving the conditions of settlers and to legalize illegal settlement outposts while restricting Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which according to the Oslo Accords are under exclusive Israeli control. These measures are liable to make themselves known quite soon, in the form of heightened friction with Palestinian villagers throughout the West Bank.