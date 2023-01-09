Israel Refuses to Release Full Report on Negligence at Airport Detention Facility

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority refuses to publish internal audit reports on its Yahalom detention facility at Ben-Gurion Airport that indicated critical deficiencies in its conditions.

In response to a Freedom of Information Law request submitted by Hatzlacha – the Movement for the Promotion of a Fair Society, a Population Authority official claimed the report could not be released because doing so was liable to "violate privacy and undermine proper functioning and our ability to do our jobs."

According to a short summary released by the Authority, the two reports written by the facility comptroller David Assulin in 2018 and 2019 indicated that there is a lack of medicine and basic essentials at the facility such as spare undergarments, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The report mentioned that employees were forced to pay for the detainee's medications out of their own pockets and the facility's petty cash due to a lack of equipment and medicines.

The Authority stated that the problem is not yet solved.

Another issue mentioned is that in some cases detainees whose cellphones were confiscated were not permitted to use the facility’s phone.

Authority officials said the facility has two phones that can also be used for international calls, and that the directive that staff should allow phone calls as part of the intake process at the facility has been made clear to employees.

The Yahalom facility is operated in compliance with Israel’s Entry Law, and is thus not under the jurisdiction of the Israel Prison Service. The ramification of that independent status is that official visitors like lawmakers, judges and other public figures – who are permitted to visit prison service facilities – are not allowed to enter.

Lawyers of the detainees and foreign diplomats can only visit the facility by appointment, therefore, criticism about the facility conditions are limited. The state’s refusal to publish the documents contravenes court rulings about freedom of information.

Most of the facility’s detainees have been refused entry into Israel. Other detainees include people who resided in Israel without a legal permit and are awaiting deportation. According to facility guidelines, a detainee may be held at Yahalom for a maximum of 30 days. Haaretz has obtained data showing that the facility processed 40,414 people between 2017 and 2022, the majority of whom stayed at Yahalom less than a week. During that period, 1,142 minors were detained there.

One of the criticisms presented in the report is the sparsity of toys and other equipment needed for a family making an extended stay in the facility. Authority officials note that they are pushing for purchases of toys for children being held in the facility. Likewise, the comptroller proposed that the authority consider allowing minors staying in the facility to use a cellphone. According to authority guidelines, every minor entering the facility must meet with a social worker within 24 hours of arrival, and that families may only be held up to 72 hours.

The comptroller made several other critiques, among that travelers denied entry and held at the facility do not receive updates regarding their situation and the date of their return flight. He also noted that there is no protection from sun and rain in the facility’s courtyard.

The comptroller also noted the complaint by facility employees that there is a personnel shortage. Authority officials said they had hired 19 new workers, and half of them have already begun working at the facility.

“There is great public interest in the requested information about the authority’s behavior and the failing found by the comptroller,” Hatzlacha’s legal adviser, Elad Mann, wrote to the Population Authority. He said the authority could have released the reports while blacking out parts that clearly constitute a violation of privacy. However, he noted, it chose “not to institute such a balance, and only provided very little information from the reports.”