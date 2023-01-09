Her Name Was Luka: Identity of a Leader of the Sobibor Uprising Is Revealed

A ragged and stained shirt is the only item left that belonged to “Luka,” who 80 years ago escaped from Sobibor, a Nazi killing ground for Jews. Luka gave the shirt to the head of the uprising, Alexander Pechersky, telling this former accountant from Ukraine: “Wear it during the escape, it will bring you luck.” Not long after, all traces of Luka were lost.

Pechersky survived the Holocaust and died in Russia in 1990. Pechersky’s granddaughter, Natalia Ladichenko, told Haaretz a decade ago that her grandfather “ran all over the world for years to find her but had no luck.” The shirt was saved by his family – they kept it in its original condition.

Dutch historian Aline Pennewaard, a doctoral student in Holocaust studies at the University of Haifa, embarked on a journey through the archives trying to find Luka. She believes that “Luka” was the nickname of Liselotte Karoline Rosenstiel, born in 1923 in Neustadt, Germany, in the west of the country near Heidelberg. Luka was deported to the Sobibor extermination camp in occupied Poland with her parents and younger brother.

Alexander Pechersky, the leader of the uprising. He later searched the world for Luka. Credit: Poeticbent/Wikimedia Commons

“For decades nobody knew who she really was,” says Pennewaard, who relied on Pechersky’s theory that Luka was a native German who fled to the Netherlands when she was 18 or 19.

Pechersky said Luka had chestnut hair and was a chain smoker. His granddaughter added that Luka fell in love with him; some sources say the feeling was mutual. According to Pennewaard, Luka played a key role in the uprising: She served as a cover story, letting Pechersky meet with other prisoners and organize the escape without arousing suspicion.

Pennewaard says Pechersky pretended to be meeting with Luka, his presumed lover, and used other prisoners as translators since Luka spoke no Polish or Russian and he spoke no German. But actually the fake translators were helping plan the uprising. Luka didn’t understand what they were talking about.

On October 14, 1943, the signal was given and the revolt began. Led by Pechersky, the prisoners killed several SS men with knives and axes, and the escape from Sobibor was on. Hundreds of inmates breached the fences and fled to the nearby forest.

Around 365 of the approximately 600 prisoners at the time escaped, including Pechersky and Luka, but only 50 survived the Holocaust. Pechersky learned that Luka was seen with other prisoners near the city of Chelm about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the camp. But then all traces of her were lost.

Rosenstiel – chestnut hair and a chain smoker. Credit: Dutch National Archives

“Luka” starred in films about the escape. Eventually she was identified by one prisoner as the Sobibor inmate Gertrud Poppert-Schönborn. But Pennewaard believes this is a mistake because Poppert-Schönborn was almost 10 years older than Luka and was married. Her husband was with her in the camp, so it doesn't make sense that she was used as a cover as Pechersky’s girlfriend.

So Pennewaard went through lists of the transports to Sobibor; a name caught her eye on the roster for March 17, 1943. Liselotte Karoline Rosenstiel was 20 years old on that day; she was born in Neustadt and was deported to Sobibor with her father, mother and 2-year-old brother. Decades later, some believed that her nickname might actually have been Lika, combining Liselotte and Karoline.

The Sobibor Museum. Escapees from the camp fled into the woods. Credit: Sobibor Museum

Pennewaard then searched Google for the Rosenstiels in Neustadt and found a family of wine merchants who fled in 1937 to Rotterdam, the great Dutch port city. In the National Archives in The Hague, the historian found the Rosenstiels’ immigration papers with two black-and-white photos showing that Liselotte's hair was brown. Pennewaard then found the family of a worker at the winery; he too was a refugee from Germany.

He saw the photos and knew that it was Luka. “I asked if she smoked, and he said, yes, in secret,” Pennewaard says; she also asked if Liselotte was called Lika or Luka. The worker's eyes lit up: At home she was called Luka.

Liselotte Karoline Rosenstiel isn't believed to have survived the Holocaust, but now her name and photo will live on.