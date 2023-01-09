Gantz Slams Netanyahu's 'Coup d'Etat,' Blames Him for Brewing 'Civil War'

Chairman of the National Unity Party Benny Gantz on Sunday called on Israelis to take to the streets over the proposed changes to the country's judicial system, arguing that the majority of the country opposes what he slammed as a "coup d'etat."

Addressing the plans to overhaul the judicial system, the former defense minister said that "Israel without a strong and independent judicial system will be weak in the face of our enemies in the battle for our legitimacy."

"If you continue the way you are going, the responsibility for civil war that is brewing in Israeli society will be on you," Gantz said about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the party meeting.

Leader of the opposition Yair Lapid also addressed his party in the Knesset, described the planned judicial overhaul as amounting to "regime change" and warned that such policies "will cut off Israel from the family of liberal states."

Open gallery view Opposition leader Yair Lapid speaks at a Yesh Atid meeting on Sunday. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

"The court will be composed of those close to the government," he said. "Politicians will appoint submissive judges who will do what they are told."

Last week, Justice Minister Yariv Levin from presented his plans for what is being dubbed as a “reform of governance” that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the legal advisers to the government.

Open gallery view Justice Minister Yariv Levin, last week. Credit: Emil Salman

Among Levin's lengthy policy proposals, he suggested strengthening the authority of politicians regarding the selection committee for justices and passing a clause that would let a Knesset majority override the Supreme Court.

Levin’s presentation garnered criticism from senior judicial figures, including Hayut’s predecessor as Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak. In a series of television interviews broadcasted Saturday, Barak warned that the plan is “a clear and tangible danger to Israeli democracy.”