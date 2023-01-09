After Tel Aviv Rally: Ben-Gvir Orders Israel Police to Arrest Protesters Who Block Roads

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday instructed Israel's police chief to arrest demonstrators who riot or block roads at protests, claiming that Saturday's Tel Aviv protest against the far-right government saw a "serious harm to democracy."

“I’m for protests, there should be freedom of expression, but in the [Tel Aviv] demonstration we witnessed serious harm done to democracy, with incitement against Justice Minister Yariv Levin and the blocking of roads,” Ben-Gvir told fellow Otzma Yehudit lawmakers at the Knesset.

Open gallery view Protesters block a road in a demonstration against the government in Tel Aviv, on Saturday Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

He added that he would demand that police "act in an even-handed manner," and handle demonstrations in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, left or right wing, in the same manner.

Ben-Gvir emphasized that hoisting banners constitutes as part of the freedom of expression, “but this is not a freedom to incite; freedom of expression is not a magical word that opens every gate. My demand of the police in this too is to relate to demonstrations even-handedly.”

Open gallery view Protesters march in Tel Aviv, Saturday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In December 2021, Ben-Gvir expressed a different position, saying that “blocking roads is not that terrible. In a democracy you sometimes block roads. If anyone throws a stone at a policeman, that’s a different matter.” Ben-Gvir said this on the backdrop of demonstrations held after the death of 16-year-old hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak during a police chase.

In 2020, then-Deputy State Attorney Nurit Littman published a directive meant to restrict the prosecution of demonstrators, stating that it should be done only in aggravated circumstances.

According to the directive, a decision to indict someone for blocking a road should take into consideration how central the blocked route was, for how long it was blocked and whether demonstrators abided by police instructions to clear the way.

Littman determined that “the inclination not to file charges will be stronger if it is a case of spilling over onto the road, a short-term block or a block of a secondary traffic route.”

Open gallery view Protesters fill Habima Square and the surrounding streets, Saturday.

In practice, enforcement in these cases varies between police jurisdictions. For example, in the Jerusalem District, water cannons are employed for dispersing demonstrations who block roads.

In contrast, in Tel Aviv, the police refrain from dispersing demonstrators who block roads, even permitting them to block major arteries such as the Ayalon Freeway and the Hashalom interchange.

Thousands protested in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in a first major rally against the new government and its far-right policy plans, with two marches taking place in the city. Organizers estimated that 20,000 people participated at the demonstration.

Netanyahu denounced the protests on Sunday on Twitter, criticizing banners which compared the justice minister to a Nazi and signs which called to "Free Palestine from [the] Zionist colonial regime" at the rally.

He called for an end to the demonstrations, claiming that they were acts of "wild incitement that went uncondemned by the opposition or the mainstream media. I demand that everyone stop this immediately."