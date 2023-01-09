Breaking the Palestinian Authority Is a Another Step in Israel's March of Folly

One of the most striking paradoxes that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict periodically produces is a knee-jerk Israeli decision to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. The latest is ostensibly a punitive action, in response to the Palestinians (successfully) petitioning the UN General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.

Why is this a paradox? Because, plainly, Israel’s actions are effectively writing the ICJ’s brief for them, essentially validating the Palestinian claim that there is de facto occupation that may become de jure annexation.

But there’s a greater paradox here, one with much broader and enduring implications: Through persistent actions, Israel is weakening the PA to the point of insolvency and implosion – an event that would turn partial occupation into full occupation. How smart and prescient is that? Very, if you look at the current coalition government in Israel.

The Israeli cabinet decided last Friday to withhold 139 million shekels (approximately $40 million) from the PA, suspend freedom of movement rights for top officials, withhold funds belonging to families of terrorists and other measures.

The Palestinian approach to the UN may have annoyed and frustrated Israel, and the UN decision was fraught with the usual grandstanding hypocrisy. But it was a diplomatic and legal move, neither terrorism nor armed struggle. It is something Israel should be able and ready to deal with diplomatically. After all, if there is no occupation or if it is a temporary condition imposed on Israel by reality and Palestinian intransigence, then there shouldn’t be a problem contesting it with robust arguments.

Except that Israel may have run out of those arguments.

Open gallery view Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour speaking during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council last week. Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY - AFP

Twenty-nine years after the PA was established by virtue of the Oslo Accords, and 28 years after the signing of the Paris Protocol governing economic relations between Israel and the newly established PA (then considered a preamble phase to a state-in-the-making), there is no such thing as an independent Palestinian economy. For all intents and purposes, Israel and the Palestinian territories are one economic unit, with the daunting specter of possibly becoming one political unit.

While Israel does not control the Palestinian budget or allocations, there is one currency – the Israeli shekel – one customs system, one foreign trade regime. Fifty-five percent of Palestinian imports are from Israel, while 80 percent of meager Palestinian exports are destined for Israel proper. The entire volume of Palestinian trade passes through the Israeli system: seaports, airports and border points both between Israel and the PA, and between Israel and Jordan and Egypt.

Some 80,000 Palestinians are employed on Israeli construction sites and 15,000 others in services. Effectively, there is no Palestinian economy independent of the Israeli economy. But the entwining economy should not hide the enormous gaps and inequalities: Palestinian GDP per capita is between $3,000 and $3,600 (the figure varies), while Israel’s GDP per capita is 15 times bigger at $50,000 to $52,000.

The PA’s annual budget is $5.7 billion, but the big story here isn’t an economic one or about numbers. It is mega-political, with far-reaching security repercussions.

Since its inception, the PA’s main source of income has been foreign donations: an aggregate of $20 billion since the mid-1990s. About 65 percent of the current budget is taxes that Israel collects and reimburses to the PA. The COVID years saw a decline in annual foreign donations, from $1 billion to roughly $190 million. It is hard to see European or Saudi donations returning to pre-pandemic levels. The PA, the territories’ largest employer with 140,000 workers, was already paying only 75 percent of the monthly salary. And now it is paying less than 50 percent, trying to avoid mass layoffs.

An Israeli sanction of $40 million will not precipitate financial ruin. However, coupled with military clampdowns, emphatic declarations of annexation intentions, prevention of Palestinian construction in Area C (comprising 60 percent of the West Bank) and no “peace process” or any diplomatic silver lining, the PA is nearing not just financial ruin and bankruptcy but political delegitimization.

For some years, Israeli security and diplomatic policy circles have entertained a doomsday scenario in which the PA, in an act of defiance, intentionally dissolves itself, calls for Israeli annexation in a single binational state, and demands rights and political enfranchisement. Israel rates the scenario as a slight possibility, but an unlikely and unfeasible one. Yet a PA implosion will yield the same results: a reversion to full occupation, however Israel chooses to define it.

It starts with “internationalizing” the conflict, offering a different path to an irresolvable and untenable conflict that has reached a political impasse. This is what the appeal to the UN and the two separate investigations at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court are.

Once the legal foundations are set, and the world is still indifferent, economic strains and Israeli political and military pressure will effectively undermine the PA into disintegration. The inevitable result would be a return to the 1967-1993 pre-Oslo days of full Israeli control, responsibility and, yes, occupation.

Open gallery view People inspecting the rubble of a house that was demolished by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian village of Kafr Dan, Jenin, last week. Credit: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH - AFP

The new Israeli government rules out any possibility of a two-state solution or a meaningful political process, and pledges to build more settlements, increase the military interface with the Palestinian population, eventually annex most of Area C and significantly decrease cooperation with the PA – which it views as a terrorist entity.

This, of course, is a legitimate policy. It may be reckless, myopic, and politically and demographically disastrous, but it is perfectly legitimate. After all, they were elected on those principles. So why the masquerading and doublespeak? Own it. Let the Palestinian Authority crumble and assert sovereignty. Unless, of course, you’re too afraid to do so.