Marwan Barghouti Moved to New Prison as Part of Far-right Ben Gvir's Plan to Disperse Palestinian Prisoners

More than 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners will be relocated to new prisons around Israel in order to sever connections between them, a National Security Ministry official said

Marwan Barghouti makes the victory sign in front of the media during his arrival to testify in a trial at a Jerusalem court, in 2014.
Marwan Barghouti makes the victory sign in front of the media during his arrival to testify in a trial at a Jerusalem court, in 2014.Credit: Bernat Armangue / AP
The Israeli Prison Service on Monday transferred Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti to the Nafha prison as part of a larger plan to relocate over 2,000 security inmates in an attempt to sever connections between them.

A National Security Ministry official said that some of the prisoners will be moved to new guarded wings built at the Nafha prison as part of the plan, which was partially crafted to put into effect lessons learned from the 2021 incident in which six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight.

In addition to Barghouti, 70 security prisoners were also transferred on Monday to the southern Israeli prison.

The entrance to the Nafha prison in southern Israel, in 2019.Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The details of the plan were provided by the Prison Service commissioner to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during a visit he made to Nafha Prison last Thursday. Ben-Gvir reportedly backed the commissioner's initiative.

Another purpose of the plan is to meet a 2017 demand of the High Court to increase the living spaces of inmates, which today stands at less than 3 square meters per person in some cells.

Prisoners are also set to be relocated to new wings that are being constructed at the Ofer prison in the West Bank.

Sources in the Prison Service say they estimate that the relocations will
cause disturbances among security prisoners.

However, a Palestinian source familiar with security prisoners told Haaretz most of them "understand that this is done to increase living space and will not cause problems," adding that "every transfer of Hamas prisoners is coordinated by Prison Service intelligence with the leadership of Hamas within the prison."

For example, the Hamas leadership in the prison is demanding an additional wing be made up of the organization's prisoners in the Ramon prison.

Barghouti, a member of Fatah who is serving five life sentences and another 40 years for his part in a series of terror attacks in which Israelis were murdered, is considered one of the most senior prisoners in the Hadarim prison. But according to some sources, his status outside the prison is stronger than inside the prison walls, following the 2017 mass hunger strike which he initially led but then broke.

