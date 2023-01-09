Arab Mayors Warn Netanyahu Over Ben-Gvir's Sweeping Powers

The heads of local Israeli Arab councils have warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about “incidents with the potential to erupt and spin out of control” in the wake of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s appointment as national security minister.

The leaders wrote Netanyahu in a letter on Sunday that the appointment and the broad powers given to Ben-Gvir are liable to allow him “to fulfill his extremist agenda against Arab society.”

The appeal through their umbrella organization, the National Council of Local Arab Council Leaders in Israel, expressed fear regarding plans to involve the Shin Bet security service in criminal investigations, to relax police open-fire regulations and to put the National Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws under his authority. They also warned of “profound social harm” and economic damage liable to be caused if the new government will cut the five-year budget for narrowing gaps within Arab society.

“It’s already clear that the Arab public’s ability to work with [Ben-Gvir] in good faith is nonexistent," the leaders emphasized. "After all, we’re talking about a man whose positions and plans regarding the Arab public and its leaders are clear.”

Open gallery view Ben-Gvir at Otzma Yehudit march in Umm al-Fahm in 2017. Credit: Eran Gilwarg

The coalition agreements signal a severe blow to the continued development of Arab communities and have the potential to widen gaps between Jewish and Arab citizens, they said, particularly with funding-backed plans approved by the previous government having “been placed in the hands of ministers that are outspoken against Arab society.”

The local authority leaders asserted that the agreements included a budget cut for the Negev and Galilee Development Ministry – areas that are majority Arab – while funding for these local authorities sunk from 30 percent to 5 percent of the ministry’s budget. Simultaneously, they asserted, the government continues to allocate budgets to Judaize the Galilee and the Negev.

The council protested against the coalition agreement with Ben-Gvir’s party Otzma Yehudit, specifically a clause which cuts funds designated for Arab society. The agreement makes it sound “as if the funds are charity for Arab society and local authorities," they complained.