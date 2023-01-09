15 Seconds of Israeli-Arab Peace on TikTok

There are brief moments when hope overcomes despair. Strangely enough, right now, in the shadow of an extremist government, calls to cancel cultural events that run counter to the official Israeli narrative and curtailing Arab artists’ freedom of speech, the virtual world is gaining strength and Arab music is becoming increasingly popular on Hebrew TikTok.

All of a sudden, Arabic is not such a scary language or raising connotations of terror. Young Israelis are lovingly embracing videos featuring Arabic music and uploading clips of themselves performing it.

The songs “Wesh Jabak,” by the Libyan singer Joudy Alhouti, and “Bum Bum,” by Mohamed Ramadan, started the trend last summer. And the latest example is “Baby” featuring the Lebanese singer Sara Al Zakaria, which has conquered local TikTok in recent months.

Young Israeli men and women, including female soldiers, can be seen mindlessly reciting the song on the site. They smile at the camera, dance with their friends – sometimes in uniform and carrying their weapons; other times at home or at parties. Even visibly religious Jewish women, their hair covered, are joining the party. Some admit that they don’t actually know Arabic, but since the song has gone viral they have succumbed to the trend as well.

Open gallery view Lebanese singer Sara Al Zakaria, whose song "Baby" is a hit on Israeli TikTok. Credit: Digital Distribution: Chabaka

Will the gospel of peace come from TikTok, or is this just another instance of cultural appropriation – like hummus and arayes from the Arab kitchen?

Based on data provided by the Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq from 2021, a third of young Israelis use social media and 54 percent of them are active TikTok users.

According to political communications expert Dr. Ronit Kampf, unlike social media sites like Instagram – in which the user’s feed is shaped more by personal preferences – TikTok is influenced more by the geographical area. As a result, Israelis find themselves exposed to greater content from the Middle East.

Israelis seeing more content from neighboring Arab countries has got to be a welcome development – especially given the tension-filled reality between Arabs and Jews. TikTok is breaking prejudices against Arabs and changing the rules of the game.

Young Israelis are learning through TikTok, getting to know Arabic music without any middleman – except that this is not your “classic” Arab music; it is modern pop music unchained from Arab tradition.

Al Zakaria sings of forbidden love, fleeing with a lover to a tiny house in the forest and of secret pregnancies. She reflects the voice of the young generation. This is not the legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum nor the conservative Lebanese singer Fairuz, who sang of Al-Aqsa and the liberation of Palestine.

In a clip that lasts about 15 seconds, Al Zakaria represents the Arabs who do not constitute a security threat or take a strong political stance. These are ordinary people coping with everyday life. Al Zakaria’s image perfectly reflects that of the Arab so beloved by Israel: superficial, funny, cool, lacking any political opinion.

Yet this is how the illusion that an app can bridge the gaps between Jews and Arabs is shattered. This is yet another virtual window through which it is possible to look at the Arab as the Other, a fiction; the Arab whose form of expression is attractive and whose culture is worth appropriating.

However, according to a majority of Israelis, the Arab is a security threat who has to be stripped of his/her culture and language, whose performances have to be canceled.

TikTok is merely a tranquilizer for young Israeli users, something to anesthetize them and dull their senses.

It would be hard to say that the millions of shares of “Baby” and the hundreds of thousands of views on Hebrew TikTok represent a serious challenge to the canceling of Arab culture in Israel. These are 15-second-long clips of peace and affection between Jews and Arabs that will pass with time – just like the coexistence initiatives that leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

As long as Israelis don’t dare to get to know Arab culture more deeply, and not only through TikTok, seeing the Arab as the Other will never change.