Breaking the Palestinian Authority Is a Another Step in Israel's March of Folly
Israel’s security establishment has long warned of a doomsday scenario in which the Palestinian Authority dissolves itself and seeks a binational state. Israeli actions may hasten the process
One of the most striking paradoxes that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict periodically produces is a knee-jerk Israeli decision to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority. The latest is ostensibly a punitive action, in response to the Palestinians (successfully) petitioning the UN General Assembly to ask the International Court of Justice to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories.
