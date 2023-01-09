Israeli Army's Latest Casualty: The Environment

Israel Defense Forces officers will soon be getting their army-issued cars: Those with the rank of brigadier general will get a Skoda Superb while colonels and lieutenant colonels will get Toyota Corollas; commanders of combat companies are getting Peugeot 2008 SUVs. They’re all spacious, family-friendly and handsome looking cars – some are even hybrids.

This information could be gleaned from a report published about a month ago on the IDF Technology and Logistics Division’s website that’s entitled, “All you need to know about the new bidding process for military car leasing.” It explains that as part of its “quality and service experience” program, the division wants to significantly improve the kind of cars “that will serve the career service people and their families.”

You can laud the army for caring so much about its career soldiers, but it’s impossible not to wonder why it’s limiting the number of electric vehicles that will be acquired to just 5 percent of the total.

Open gallery view Trash left behind by the army near Kibbutz Holit, near the Gaza border. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

“Every car that gets on the road will remain there for 10 to 15 years,” says Chen Herzog, chief economist of BDO Consulting Israel. “If the IDF holds a bidding process for leasing this year, it will have an effect on air pollution for the next decade. Today, 15 percent of all cars on Israeli roads are electric, so I don’t understand how the IDF is fixing a ceiling of just 5 percent in the bidding process. Why isn’t it leading the EV revolution? Why, instead, is it three steps behind the general trend and doing so at such a high cost to the environment?”

The IDF says the problem in transitioning to electric vehicles has to do with infrastructure, but a senior army source says it’s a regulatory problem.

“The IDF has the necessary infrastructure – today it’s in the midst of an accelerated rollout of 1,200 charging stations at bases,” he says. “The problem is that they need to reach an arrangement for reimbursing officers for electric power, just like they’re reimbursed for gasoline. This is an issue that is supposed to be resolved with the Finance Ministry and [the army’s] human resources. Besides cutting emissions, it would also cut a lot of costs. The minute that regulators enable it, the army will move more and more to EVs, including trucks.”

The story behind the limit on the number of EVs in the army’s giant leasing program is a good example of what is happening in almost all realms of the IDF, from infrastructure to food, from fuel to recycling: The army lags far behind when it comes to protecting the environment. Its infrastructure is aging and deficient, it generates an enormous amount of trash and sewage and many of its installations aren’t even connected to the sewage system.

And if that wasn’t not bad enough, the IDF, which has such a profound impact on Israel’s water, air and land, isn’t leading the way in the environmental revolution that is underway. The army is exempt from environmental laws, including ones on packaging, bottle and can deposits, and disposal of old tires and electronics.

Open gallery view A Peugeot 2008 SUV. Why limit the number of electric vehicles that will be acquired to just 5 percent of the total? Credit: media.stellantis.com

30 percent of all meals are thrown out

Elam Bar-Adon from Rehovot was a soldier in Nahal’s 50th battalion when the army announced an environmental competition. Reducing food waste had always been an important issue for him, so he decided to develop an application that would help reduce the huge amount of food that gets thrown out at army bases.

“I noticed how the army prepared much more food in advance than it needed to,” he says. “If, for example, a kitchen needs to feed 100 people, it will prepare something like 170 servings composed of two kinds of protein – chicken breast and schnitzel. One hundred people don’t need more than 120 servings, but the kitchen staff don’t know which dish soldiers will prefer, so it prepares far more than it needs to. The main idea behind the app is that soldiers will get the weekly menu on their phones and can decide in advance what protein servings they want for the week from the menu sent to them. That way, instead of 170 portions, the kitchen will know the demand better and can prepare 120 [servings].”

Bar-Adon shared the idea with his battalion commander, it piqued his interest and they started to work on the plan as a joint project until what Bar-Adon calls “an act of stupidity” that he regrets to this day. He made a post on the popular Instagram page Mitahat Haradar (Under the Radar), where he wrote a few paragraphs about reducing food waste, accompanied by criticism of army kitchens.

Open gallery view A donkey stands next to an IDF drill in the Golan Heights in 2018. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Bar-Adon wrote, “In my army unit, there’s no efficient food management at all. To manage food optimally, the most important thing is to pay attention to what we’re not using. Routine monitoring of the kitchen will reveal that very quickly. At every meal where rice is served, about 5 kilos get thrown away. If the army was monitoring the amount of food it purchases, it would easily find that it could prepare 5 kilos less rice. In the end, everyone will leave full, and we’ll have less waste and pollution, and also save money.”

Whether or not the figures were exact, the post, which accidentally reached his battalion commander, put an end to the project due to the criticism leveled at the army. “In the end, he was the one with the power, and we didn’t pursue the idea any further,” says Bar-Adon.

During the coronavirus pandemic, army kitchens moved from serving food buffet-style to wrapping meals on individual trays, which wastes less food. But the wrapping itself creates more trash.

“The move to trays and pre-wrapped dishes reduced food waste this year, but still we’re talking about large quantities of food, and we need to ask what we are doing with it,” says BDO’s Herzog. He points to the joint effort, with nonprofit organization Leket Israel, to donate food deemed “salvageable” – that is, food that has not yet reached anyone’s plate. However, most of the bases that do this are in the center of the country, with each base making their own arrangements with Leket.

“Giving surplus food to the needy is a social, environmental and economic act,” says Herzog. “It prevents waste and has an environmental contribution. Not only did we save the food from going into the landfill, but also all the natural resources and emissions that go into the food-production process.”

Open gallery view Lunchtime at Camp Ariel Sharon, also known as the City of Training Base, in southern Israel. Credit: Ofer Vaknin

According to an annual report issued by Leket and BDO, the all security forces combined serve 147 million meals annually, of which 30 percent are thrown away – in other words, 50 million servings go into the garbage every year, with 85 percent of that coming from the IDF.

“The IDF today lacks a broad policy of food preservation. This should be a basic condition in invitations for bids for catering – setting goals to reduce food waste, in data transparency and in internalizing the environmental impact of such waste,” says Herzog. “Today, contributions [of surplus food] depend on the good will of the base commander, and that’s a shame. In our view, the food that’s thrown out is tantamount to public money that’s being turned into polluting waste.”

Not connected to the sewage system

The Environmental Protection Administration began conducting a periodical survey of the infrastructure condition and the environmental hazards in the IDF 12 years ago. In 2016 the survey indicated that there are hundreds of army sites that don’t comply with environmental law: defective gas stations and infrastructure that leaks fuel into the ground, bases that aren’t connected to the sewage system, armories and vehicle maintenance workshops that don’t meet the requirements of the law, and chaos in the waste handling centers. What has happened since then? Almost nothing.

A person with no sense of smell visiting the Shivta military base in March would have been impressed by the small lakes on the edges of the base, surrounded by greenery. But anyone with a sense of smell would have immediately realized that this was sewage. Although sewage from the base is channeled into a local facility, the quantity often exceeds the facility’s capacity, and the sewage flows into open areas. And what happens at Shivta is actually considered acceptable. It’s hard to believe, but most IDF bases are not connected to the national sewage system.

Open gallery view Sewage next to the Shivta military base. Credit: Hagai Blechner / The Ministry of Environmental Protection's Green Police

According to a 2017 report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, in a government decision made in June 2010 stipulated that within five years, 577 IDF bases would be connected to the sewage system. The plan was supposed to receive 400 million shekels ($107 million at the time) from the Defense Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry. But due to differences of opinion between the ministries, only part of the sum was allocated, and even that money was not fully used for this purpose.

In effect, only 77 bases were connected to the sewage system. So what do the other bases do? For the most part, the cesspools of sewage that form around the bases that are not connected to the sewage system are pumped out twice a week with a vacuum truck. The problems start when there’s no one to makes sure that the truck will arrive.

The organization that is supposed to supervise environmental pollution like the sewage around Shivta is the Environmental Protection Ministry. However, not only is the IDF exempt from the law in many cases, but it also creates difficulties for the enforcement groups in the ministry. For example, unlike many Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development member states, Israel has no law to prevent ground pollution.

The Environmental Protection Ministry is supposed to prevent such pollution through applications for building permits that are submitted to planning committees, with soil rehabilitation a condition for construction, or through business licenses that require a toxins permit – but the IDF is exempt from these.

Open gallery view A ceremony for outstanding graduates at the Hatzerim Airbase. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

The result is that for years the army did not report the condition of its infrastructure to the Environmental Protection Ministry – and nobody knows whether integrity checks on it were even conducted. There is currently some reporting, but it’s not continuous, and an inspection by the ministry found that some infrastructure was leaking liters of fuel.

“For years we had many gaps vis-à-vis the army,” says Avi Haim, the manager of the ministry’s Industrial Wastewater and Contaminated Soils and Fuels Division. “We held many meetings with military representatives, but every few years they’re replaced and we’re forced to start the same discussions with new commanders.”

The ministry issued a summons to the deputy chief of staff and the commander of the air force about two years ago, due to the army’s failure to meet the standards for preventing water pollution at gas stations and the fact that it didn’t bother to report the findings of routine tests it was supposed to conduct at the stations. This summons led to the Ofek Yarok (Green Horizon) plan to treat hazards.

As part of the plan, 100 million shekels was allocated to treat all the army’s 235 gas stations; 100 of them are in the process of being closed and the remaining ones will be adapted to new standards. “A gas station is a major source of pollution,” says Ofri Haziz, director of the Environmental Protection Ministry’s department of prevention of water pollution from infrastructure. “They have underground tanks that contain the fuel, and in the military gas stations, most of them are old and likely to leak. There are no checks to see whether the tanks are in good condition, and in 80 to 90 percent of the stations there is contaminated soil because of that.”

A senior IDF source promises that the gas stations issue is on its way to being resolved. “We want to reduce our footprint and make sure to adapt the stations to the standard of the 21st century rather than that of the 1970s. Replacement of all the remaining 100 stations will be spread over a decade.” He says the time period is so long because of the limited number of gas stations that a contractor can renovate every year. In addition to replacing the infrastructure, the soil contamination will be treated in all the renovated gas stations. “We’ve already received the money for this year’s work, and next year’s budget is locked,” he notes.

50-year-old pollution standards

The bases of the Israel Air Force – considered the symbol of technological progress – are a greater source of pollution than those of the other units, and they haven’t even begun to implement the Ofek Yarok plan. The air force is one of the country’s greatest consumers of fuel. Information about jet fuel quantities is classified, but according to international data, a F-16 fighter jet consumes 3.6 tons of jet fuel per hour of low flight, and in 2020 it was reported that Israel ordered 4 billion liters of jet fuel and diesel fuel for military use from the United States.

The air force also requested an extension to create a multiyear plan to repair defects in drainage, pipes and the streams used for storing the fuel and fueling the planes. “There are a large number of infrastructures on the air force bases – some from the time of the British [Mandate],” says Haim. “People there aren’t interested in the amount of fuel that flows. If it were a private company, every liter of fuel that is wasted would cause them losses and they would make sure to prevent leaks, but in the army it doesn’t work like that. In the air force bases we checked there is major soil contamination, and some has already seeped into the groundwater.

“Such pollution also spreads to the sides. In civilian industry they use technology to prevent contamination. It’s expensive, but more economical than treating contamination, because every liter that reaches the groundwater makes treating it four times as expensive as treating pollution that remains on the ground and hasn’t had time to seep in.

Open gallery view Gamla Nature Reserve fire caused by an Israeli army drill. Credit: Yaron Kaminsky

“As a rule, when fuels are used, the risk goes beyond polluting the groundwater,” adds Haziz. “There’s also a fear of gases penetrating the ground. The poisonous gases are found in the ground space and can rise up to residential areas, and from there spread several dozen meters, if not more. In addition, we also see polluting sewage flowing into riverbeds, like sewage that seeped from the Julis base to the Evta Stream.” Although the army is treating this pollution, a great deal of public money is poured into saving nature sites that have already been damaged.

In June 2016 a leak near one of the fueling points of the School for Military Engineering gas station was discovered – 5,000 liters of diesel oil had spilled from an underground pipe. The gas station, which is used to fuel all of the unit’s mechanical engineering equipment, has three fueling points. The army has a protocol for everything, and in cases of leaks of this kind, the protocol is to block off the polluted ground, isolate it, cover it and put up signs in the area. The next stage is to sample the ground and have a contractor remove it to a licensed site.

Although the soil was blocked off relatively quickly, only one year later, after it was patrolled by the Environmental Protection Ministry’s Green Police, did the army contact a licensed contractor to come and remove the soil. Another year passed, and the polluted soil was cleared away only in September 2018 – two and a half years after the pollution was first discovered. In February 2020 the section officer in charge of infrastructure and environmental protection in the ground forces, which is responsible for the School for Military Engineering, was convicted of negligence.

Although the officer, a captain, had in fact brought up the problem to receive further instructions, his position made him responsible for keeping track of the implementation of the instructions, the budgeting and the treatment of hazards – which he neglected, according to the sentence. Despite the gravity of the incident, the punishment was laughable: He was fined 1,000 shekels and received a 30-day suspended sentence.

According to the Environmental Protection Law, the Environmental Protection Ministry has the authority to enter, inspect and even fine the IDF for the pollution and hazards that it causes. In addition to the fines, the law allows the ministry to file complaints that could end in a criminal investigation.

Open gallery view A ceremony for outstanding graduates at the Hatzerim Airbase. Credit: Eliyahu Hershkovitz

A 2016 directive from the attorney general requires that the Military Police Investigation Unit be included in the investigation. In the past five years there have been ongoing investigations regarding ground pollution caused by faulty infrastructure or the actions of an army unit, as well as an indictment mentioned above. To date, the highest-ranking person convicted was a lieutenant colonel.

The IDF also is also guilty of trampling nature. For example, a combat unit’s training exercises are responsible for causing a large number of fires. But instructions to prevent fires, which pollute the air and damage the flora and the fauna, are not found in the army’s training file.

“The significance of including fires in the training file is that the commander managing the exercise will take into account the danger of a conflagration as part of his considerations, and the danger of fire won’t be a negligible datum,” explains Yatir Shamir, director of the Law Enforcement Division in the Nature and Parks Authority.

In 2022, the area that caught on fire and burned as a result of army training exercises fell by half from the previous year – but was still 25,000 dunams (6,177 acres). Just recently, fires broke out in the Lachish training base due to training exercises, and the army is still clashing with the Parks Authority over the question of what fire extinguishing means soldiers will take with them to training sessions.

“If an area is burned once, that’s not so terrible,” says Shamir, “but if an area is burned again and again there is no opportunity for rehabilitation and it is seriously damaged. Animals in it become extinct, as does the flora. If there is natural forest at the site, it will take many years and a large budget to rehabilitate it.”

On recycling, the army breaks the law

Imagine 400 trucks full of trash leaving an IDF base. This picture was part of a project that the army recently worked. According to one senior army official, at the end of that operation they cleared away 100 tons of waste for recycling – “Some of it was lying in the bases for 30 years.”

The IDF is the largest organization in Israel – and also one of the country’s major importers, of everything from ammunition to food. According to the packaging law passed in 2011, every importer is required to sign a contract with a state-owned recycling corporation and pay it for separating packaging, based on its estimated imports. At the same time, the recycling corporation pays the local governments to handle the trash designated for recycling. The local goverments are required to install orange bins for separating trash for recycling in their area. IDF bases are also required to install such bins, but as of now they are lawbreakers.

“We understand that these are arrangements that are not easy for the IDF,” says Elad Amichai, senior vice president for Local Government and Community in the Environmental Protection Ministry and in charge of the laws governing packaging and deposits. “But a lot of time has gone by since the law was passed, and the time has come for the organization in charge of state security to participate in obeying its environmental laws.”

Last year, the director general of the Environmental Protection Ministry, Galit Cohen, summoned Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to a meeting on the subject. According to Amichai, at the end of the meeting Cohen made it clear to Halevi that if the Defense Ministry doesn’t start making packaging arrangements that comply with the law, and doesn’t operate in accordance with its directives, the ministry will consider resorting to enforcement: a fine of half a million shekels and potential criminal proceedings. Both parties agreed that the IDF would take action on the issue – and in fact, the ministry soon received a draft of the IDF agreement with the recycling corporation Tamir.

But according to Amichai, the draft agreement does not meet professional criteria. “We asked for a work plan that would lead to all the IDF bases having orange bins, which would be enshrined in a timetable, but we didn’t see that,” says Amichai. He returned the draft contract with suggestions for improvements and the army promised a reply within two weeks. He says that it’s already been three months and there is still no new agreement.

“The army wanted to sign an agreement on principle, but we didn’t agree,” says Ronnie Aidler, CEO of the Tamir Recycling Corporation. The reason or the refusal may lie in a painful experience from the past. In 2015 the Defense Ministry announced that the IDF was joining the recycling revolution, but it never happened. “There was an attempt to place orange bins in the Golan Heights,” says Aidler. “That didn’t succeed because the army didn’t introduce separation of packaging and recycling as part of General Staff inspections. We got mainly garbage in those bins. The IDF needs to understand that recycling is not dependent on good will – in other words, the good will of commanders for whom it’s part of their order of priorities.”

Still, Aidler is optimistic. About two weeks ago he went with his staff for a two-day inspection tour. At the end of the tour six bases were chosen – among them Tzrifin, Tel Hashomer and Tel Nof – and orange bins will be placed on them by April. “The goal is that within three to four years all the bases will join the process,” says Aidler.

The IDF spokesperon said: “The IDF considers environmental protection important and operates on many planes to promote the issue and prevent pollution. On the issue of mobility, the transition to electric vehicles is being carried out in a controlled and responsible manner, without damaging the IDF’s operational capability.

At this stage the national infrastructure and the deployment of charging stations does not enable a full transition to electric vehicles. In the coming year charging stations will be deployed on bases, which will enable the start of the transition along with the integration of hybrid vehicles in the call for bids for leasing. For the long term we are examining a variety of technological alternatives for the use of advanced transportation in both personal and operational mobility.

“On the subject of fuel and soil agreements, the IDF is working to improve the fuel infrastructure and meet the requirements of the law. As opposed to what was claimed, there was no clarification discussion with the deputy chief of staff on the subject. About a year ago the Green Horizon plan was approved for multiyear handling of the fuel infrastructure in the IDF in general. In the context of the plan, about 40 gas stations on IDF bases were closed in the past 14 months, and about 150 IDF gas stations that will remain active were upgraded. Implementation of the plan will continue as planned in the coming years.

“On the subject of food, the IDF is working in cooperation with Leket Israel, which is permitted to collect surplus meals from IDF units. The food donation is carried out according to instructions that ensure a high-quality and edible food donation.

“The subject of recycling in the IDF and the separate recycling bins in particular, is in the final stage of signing an agreement for waste removal, in coordination with the Defense Ministry and the Tamir corporation that is responsible for implementing the packaging law. We will stress that the IDF carries out recycling and separation of all the waste at the source.

“The IDF will continue in its efforts to follow a greener routine, along with maintaining operational fitness.”