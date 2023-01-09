'I Will Never Agree to Israelis Treating Me as Second Class – Who Are You Anyway?'

It was a bitter cold night in December 1994. Fida Jiryis, born in Beirut to Palestinian refugee parents, arrived for the first time in Israel. For 22 years she had been imagining Palestine, but never for a moment did she think that her arrival in the land would be one of the biggest shocks of her life. “Welcome to Tel Aviv,” a voice announced as the plane landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Outside the terminal, she heard Hebrew being spoken and saw Israeli flags flying all over the place.

“An involuntary shiver ran down my spine. I looked around, trying to absorb where we were. We stood in line amidst the crowds. I saw unfamiliar dress, heard a foreign language. The radio language, I thought. I wondered where the Arabic was, where the Palestinians were,” Jiryis writes in her new memoir. “It was close to midnight. I felt we had driven so long that a little question popped into my mind: had we reached Lebanon? Again, I asked Dad where we were. He turned to me and said: ‘In 10 minutes, we’ll be in Fassouta.’”

In Jiryis’ memoir, “Stranger in My Own Land: Palestine, Israel and One Family’s Story of Home,” published two months ago by the British publishing house Hurst, the author recounts her life as the daughter of refugees who were forced to uproot from their Galilee village decades ago and ended up in Lebanon. Her personal story reveals the complexity of the lives of Palestinian refugees, especially as she delves deeply into the meaning of the phrase “right of return” for millions of Palestinians awaiting their return “home – to Palestine,” she says.

Open gallery view Fida Jiryis, in Fassouta. 'I get angry when Israelis say, ‘We’re afraid of Palestinians,’ because it’s like hitting someone and then running to cry to everyone.' Credit: Gil Eliahu

Her return to the country was enabled by the 1993 Oslo Accords, which included a stipulation relating to the Palestinians’ request for a symbolic right of return. Israel agreed that 50 Palestinians could come back, among them Jiryis’ family.

Jiryis’ short stories have been translated into Hebrew and published in Israel. Her first story appears in “Kingdom of Olives and Ash: Writers Confront the Occupation” (2017), edited by Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, and featuring work by acclaimed authors around the world; the book was the result of a collaboration with the Israeli anti-occupation Breaking the Silence NGO.

Her second work was published in “Belashon Kruta” (“Amputated Tongue: Palestinian Prose in Hebrew”; 2019), a translated collection of Palestinian writings. Last July she brought out her book “Hakluv” (“The Cage”), another translated collection of stories, as part of Pardes Publishing’s Maktoob series.

In contrast to the earlier works, which Jiryis wrote with humor and populated with characters filled with life, “Stranger in My Own Land” was her own story – as the offspring of refugees, stricken with sadness and grief, searching for her lost Palestine. In chapter after chapter she peels back layers of herself and reveals her vulnerability as a Palestinian in the Israeli domain and the difficulty of processing the cultural and political shock she experienced.

Open gallery view The Jiryis family. 'I was 10 years old when my mother was killed. No one talked to me about it.' Credit: Courtesy of the family

“My return was like a bolt out of the blue. Within six months of the decision, we returned to Fassouta – it was so fast. The first time we visited the village I was in the clouds, I was truly happy that I had returned to Palestine and to the village where my mother had been born,” Jiryis says in a recent interview with Haaretz in Fassouta, a Christian village.

“In June 1995, we finally returned here and slowly began to encounter problems. The challenges involved assimilating into a society I knew nothing about. No one spoke about Palestine at the time – Palestinian citizens of the state feared bringing up the issue of the occupation. They themselves didn’t understand what we had gone through either, yet I really wanted to connect with society and be part of the village.”

Dear Palestine

Fida Jiryis was born in 1973 in Beirut and lives today in Ramallah, moving between the West Bank and Israel. While growing up, her mother Hanneh Shaheen, made sure to teach her about the Palestinian villages and the family they had left behind. “My mother was very proud of me and even mentioned in one of the letters she sent to her family that I knew the extended family even though I had never seen them. As a mother that gave her a lot of personal satisfaction,” Jiryis recalls.

About her childhood memories of the first Lebanon war in 1982, she says, “I saw bombs, grenades, wounded people and experienced first-hand the race to the shelter. There was no electricity, no water, no medicine and no doctor. When I did my homework, it was by candlelight.” As memories of bloody Beirut overcome her, she becomes critical of Israelis’ denial of the price Palestinian refugees paid in that and other wars.

“I get angry the minute Israelis say, ‘We’re afraid of Palestinians,’ because it’s like hitting someone and then running to cry to everyone. What exactly are they afraid of? They [Israelis] are the conquerors. I’ve been scared since the day we got here. The Israeli occupation has cracked my sense of personal security as a Palestinian.”

Open gallery view Fassouta, in the Northern District of Israel, close to the border with Lebanon. Credit: Gil Eliyahu

In February 1983, Jiryis’ mother was killed, along with 18 others, after a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the Institute for Palestine Studies in Beirut, where she worked. In her new book, Jiryis devotes an entire chapter to the incident entitled “The Dark Hour,” where she recounts it in detail. She speculates about who was responsible and recalls conversations she had with her brother Mousa, who is five years her junior. Even during the interview, it is hard not to feel the pain that emanates from her as she tells the story.

Jiryis: “I was 10 years old when my mother was killed. No one talked to me about it. I had a feeling of loss but there was no option for processing it. I felt great pain that was difficult to erase. Every time the Gaza Strip is attacked, the first thing I think of is the children. People tally the dead in every war, but I think about the Palestinian children who have lost their mothers.”

The year her mother was killed, the family moved to Nicosia, Cyprus, and Jiryis began a new chapter in her life. After she completed school, she pursued a degree in computer science at Lancaster University in England, because that was the direction she thought she would take.

She found work in Cyprus’ high-tech industry, but then came the Oslo Accords and her arrival in Israel, after which she tried to acclimate herself to a new high-tech job in the northern part of the country. Her experience of the Israeli workplace was so difficult that she decided to relocate with her husband to Canada in 2004.

“I didn’t dare to talk to Jews about myself – who I am, what my history is, where I came from,” she says. “Every time I touched on the subject, from the point of view of the people I worked with it was as if a disaster had occurred. Even during the second intifada I didn’t dare speak at all. It was very hard for me – I felt suffocated, the words got stuck in my throat, so I decided to leave.”

Open gallery view Fida Jiryis' new memoir Credit: Hurst Publishers, UK

In Canada, two things happened: The first was that Jiryis discovered her writing abilities and the second was that she separated from and later divorced her husband. In her memoir, she describes the ups and downs she experienced in Canada and her overwhelming longing for the land. After six years, she realized that she would never feel at home in Canada and she decided to return – this time to the West Bank. In 2010, she settled in Ramallah, leading a rather illusory life, straddling the border between Palestine and Israel.

“My story is seemingly special – Palestinian refugees who managed to return. But it’s a story that describes the experience of the lost Palestinian who doesn’t feel at home anywhere: not on the land of Palestine, not in the West Bank and not in the diaspora. The natural right of the individual is to feel at home and to have an existence that is not threatened. But the Palestinian has experienced in every place a lack of security and [a feeling of] foreignness. It’s like getting lost and it’s what I’ve tried to describe in my book.”

'I’m not saying Palestinians should give up the right to return, but it's important that they rid their imaginations of the rose-colored picture of Palestine which I had too.'

In fact, you hint that it may be worth it for Palestinian refugees to give up on the right to return?

“I’m not saying they should give up the right to return, but it is important to me that they rid their imaginations of the rose-colored picture of Palestine, which I had too as 22-year-old Fida, when I came back here. Palestine is a country occupied by one of the strongest and most fascist powers in the world. If one day the right to return will exist – then this land needs to undergo a lot of processes so those same Palestinian refugees will return to live a life of full dignity. It is important for the refugees to know that they will not return to the Palestine they fled from in 1948, nor to the citrus orchards in Jaffa.

"They are not returning to an inclusive and supportive society that opens its arms to cooperation. Israel is very far from this and I doubt whether this will happen one day, after everything I have seen myself. The right to return of Palestinians to their land is a sacred thing and should remain that way, down to the last Palestinian refugee.”

But there is a price to this return – you yourself are paying this price.

“True, there is a very heavy price. And there is one question that has preoccupied me for a long time: What would have happened if we had stayed in Cyprus? My life would be quiet and calm, I’d settled into work and had a circle of friends. In the 27 years since I came back here for the first time, it has become harder and harder. I feel more lost. It could be that this stems from my difficulty in accepting the injustice the Palestinians are suffering from and the need to prove that I’m a good Arab. I will never agree to them treating me as second class – who are you anyway?”

Open gallery view Fida Jiryis, in Fassouta. 'My return was like a bolt out of the blue.' Credit: Gil Eliyahu

Do you want to stay in Ramallah?

“No.”

Why?

“Because it’s running away. Life in Ramallah murders the human spirit, because it’s to go out of choice to live directly under an occupation regime – the crossings through checkpoints, and the fear that accompanies every exit from and entry into Ramallah, and the fear a soldier will shoot you. No one is punished for that. Life in Ramallah is without any hope for a change. Things are getting worse, people are vulnerable and they could be hurt by settlers and there is no one to bring them to justice.”

Where would you want to go?

“I don’t know. It scares me very much – the thought that I have nowhere to go. Writing the book reflects this conflict. The feeling of foreignness surrounds me everywhere, even when I returned to my land and the village, I still feel foreign. There is nothing that would connect me to the village today. I understand that with my life experience and all the places I have lived, I still find it hard to integrate here and I don’t belong to any place. Not to Fassouta, not to Ramallah and not to Canada.”

Arafat at home

The interview with Jiryis was conducted a few days before Israel’s new government was sworn in. Like many Palestinians, she is not surprised by the policies it is promoting, which aim to continue construction in the settlements and to take over more land privately owned by Palestinians.

“The previous governments that were headed by the Labor Party are those that broke the arms and legs of the Palestinians. Over the years, under all Israeli governments, no one was good to the Palestinians. Yitzhak Rabin tried to advance the peace process with [Yasser] Arafat, but they murdered him [Rabin], and since then the situation has only become worse and worse,” she says, going on to comment on the paradox of democracy as it exists in Israel.

Open gallery view Fassouta. 'I understand that with my life experience and all the places I have lived, I still find it hard to integrate here and I don’t belong to any place.' Credit: Gil Eliyahu

“Israel has built an image for itself in the world, to the effect that it is democratic and has only a small problem with the Palestinians that it will manage to solve. But it was never this way and the government reflects the true face of Israel precisely – and now the world will be forced to deal with this real face.

"The United States is embarrassed by the situation, the European Union also feels embarrassment. There is a real problem here – this democracy created [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir and a government like this. So where will it lead? These are people who believe in fascism and transfer, and the total cancellation of the Other. Who will stop them?” she asks.

Jiryis is very articulate when discussing political issues and that should not be a surprise – especially because her 85-year-old father, writer, lawyer and activist Sabri Jiryis, also a native of Fassouta, was one of the founders of Al-Ard, the Palestinian left-wing national movement that was established in 1959 to promote the Palestinians’ struggle.

During those years, and especially after the 1967 Six-Day War, he was persecuted on political grounds and was held in administrative detention a number of times by Israeli authorities because of his activities against the occupation and his subversive writings. What stands out perhaps the most in this context is his book “The Arabs in Israel” (1966). In 1970, after suffering systematic abuse and harassment from the Israeli establishment, he left with his wife as refugees for Lebanon and the rest of the family continued to live in Fassouta.

'I met Arafat in Tunisia a few weeks before we traveled to Cyprus. He hugged me and my brother and asked one of his aides to take us to buy toys.'

The figure of the father stands out in Jiryis’ memoir; she explains that he was of course an inseparable part of her story. “It’s impossible to tell my story without my dad’s story,” she says, adding that he supported her a great deal from the very beginning, after she shared the idea of the book with him.

“I interviewed him for hours. He gave of himself with all his heart, read the book three times and gave me comments. He felt it was a continuation of his life work. Not in the political sense," Jiryis explains, "but because I absorbed the values he believed in – the work to advance the national struggle and Palestinian identity.”

In Lebanon, Sabri Jiryis led the Institute for Palestine Studies and later he became a confidant of PLO leader Yasser Arafat. When the Palestinian Authority was established, he was appointed Arafat’s adviser for Israel affairs.

Open gallery view Sabri Jiyris. 'I’m not mad at him. But I feel pain,' says Fida Jiryis. Credit: Gil Eliahu

He wanted to speak with my father separately. Anyone who saw him then would not have believed that this was the man who managed to survive all the blows he suffered in Beirut and from the loss he saw with his own eyes. I never met him after that, but Arafat was present in our house all the time, in his spirit. My father worked directly with him, they spoke with each other all the time on articles and the situation.”

Are you angry at your father sometimes? On the political choices he made?

“I’m not mad at him. But I feel pain. If he hadn’t chosen this path, maybe things would have looked differently. In the same breath, if he hadn’t chosen this path, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

Did you share with him what you were feeling?

“No. But in our conversations, he told me he did everything he could during that period. And he believed that this was the way to do justice vis-a-vis the great disaster that befell the Palestinian people. He wasn’t able to withstand the silence and just look on; instead he felt that he must act and take a side – and I really understand him. For the same reason I also didn’t manage to acclimatize in Fassouta, to learn to speak Hebrew and ignore all the history and my personal life experience. To this day I can’t put all these things on the shelf and continue on as if nothing happened. This is Palestine, it’s our story from the beginning to the end.”

“You need to remember that Israel committed a great crime against the Palestinians,” Jiryis continues. “In my view, there is still a long way to go until Israel truly understands the significance of the Nakba and its consequences for Palestinians like me and my generation, who on a daily basis deal with psychological distress that is passed on from generation to generation.”

In spite of the loss and pain in her life, however, Jiryis is trying to preserve some hopefulness.

“There are days that I say this land is getting lost and the situation will not improve because this government will not be able to continue with all the policies it has set for itself. But there are moments I actually derive hope from the struggle shared by Jews and Palestinians. And even though there is that saying that ‘the left no longer exists’ [in Israel] – look," she says. "There are organizations such as Zochrot and Breaking the Silence and others that are continuing to act. Even if these changes are small, with time they have an effect.”