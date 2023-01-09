Drug Smuggling Into Israel Is at an All-time High. Good News for Terrorists

The year 2022 was characterized by a dramatic increase in the number of attempts – both successful and not – to smuggle drugs into Israel. Official data provided by the Israel Defense Forces indicates that all told, approximately 800 “operational incidents” occurred on the country’s borders, a nearly 100-percent increase over 2021.

In the course of this activity, about five tons of hashish, cocaine and additional drugs were seized, valued at some 200 million shekels ($57 million). An unknown quantity, but one that greatly exceeds those amounts, found its way into Israel. Rough estimates range between 10 and 15 tons, valued at least one billion shekels.

Based on the above figures, drugs trafficking is booming. It should be noted that a not-insignificant share of the smuggling business is being directed by Hezbollah and Hamas. Apart from clear economic gains, other objectives of the two organizations – one based in Lebanon, the other in the Gaza Strip with branches in Sinai – are to recruit agents in Israel and to flood it with drugs in order to corrupt society in general and members of the police force and the military in particular. All of this is taking place after decades in which it was Israel that operated drug-peddling operations to serve its own interests.

Let’s go back in time. In May 1955, a scathing complaint was submitted to the United Nations by Abdel Aziz Safwat, a brigadier general in the Egyptian Army, who then headed the Arab League anti-narcotics bureau. He charged that Israel was using various methods “to drug-poison the Arabs in general and the Egyptians in particular.”

Open gallery view Middle East expert Professor Haggai Ram of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Credit: Meged Gozani

Similar accusations have been raised over the years in the Egyptian media. Among other things, it has been claimed that infiltration of drugs into Egypt from its neighbor to the north in the 50's and 60's of the last century was intentional and directed by the IDF. “The Jews are using military vehicles to transfer hashish to the desert (Sinai – Y.M),” one article stated.

Furthermore, Egyptian journalists charged that drug dealers serving as agents of Israeli intelligence organizations had been arrested by Egypt’s security services, confessed to their acts, and were then “flipped” to become double agents.

One Israeli who has immersed himself in the history of the drug trade in the Land of Israel is Middle East expert Professor Haggai Ram of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. A year and a half ago, he published a book entitled “Intoxicating Zion: A Social History of Hashish in Mandatory Palestine and Israel” (Stanford University Press). I interviewed him then in Haaretz and he explained that Palestine has historically been a way station for drugs making their way from Lebanon and Syria to Egypt, and in the opposite direction. British Mandatory authorities tried to wage a battle against smugglers, but failed.

Open gallery view Part of the border between Israel and Lebanon. Credit: Rami Shllush

The situation became quite irksome to Israel in the early decades of the country’s existence. The smuggling routes were well known to the army, and there was concern that trade in the illegal substances would benefit terrorists and others. IDF Major-General Chaim Herzog, who went on to become Israel's sixth president and served twice as head of Military Intelligence (1949-50, 1959-62) was particularly concerned about the easily infiltrated borders.

Herzog gave a great thought how to eliminate the phenomenon or at least minimize it, and came up with several plans, some of which were especially controversial. There is no reference to his methods in MI documents found in the Israel Defense Forces and Defense Establishment Archive. In his “Intoxicating Zion,” Ram does not rule out the possibility that the IDF was seeking to subvert efforts by the Arab States, especially Egypt in the struggle against the drugs' smugglers and “had perhaps made a large investment in the drug-smuggling operations.”

“This possibility should come as no surprise,” he adds. “It is well known that armies and intelligence groups use drugs as a means of warfare, as well as a source of income.”

Open gallery view Israelis celebrate the international cannabis day in Jerusalem, in 2017. Credit: Gil Cohen-Magen

Indeed, there has for decades been global connections between intelligence services, and the world of drugs. Official sources and media reports indicate that the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency, Britain’s MI6, the Soviet KGB and many other agencies have either trafficked in these illicit substances themselves or have or turned a blind eye to the drug trade if they felt that this might serve their interests.

Groups like the Taliban, Hezbollah and the IRA in Northern Ireland engaged in growing, processing and distributing drugs to fund their activities. The Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Taliban, once again the ruling power in Afghanistan, continue to do so on a large scale today.

During the Mandatory era, the pre-state Haganah, Etzel and Lehi underground militias carried out schemes involving purchasing drugs in exchange for weapons or the carrying out of special operations. Some of their plans were successful. Israel’s intelligence community adopted the method, as well, as became clear in the testimony provided by Ted Cross (aka David Magen), a Hungarian-born Israeli intelligence officer who was stationed in Egypt between 1948 and 1950, and who in part financed his intelligence gathering and sabotage operations by smuggling of Hashish. He was arrested he was exposed that he had betrayed his country and had begun to work for the Egyptians.

Open gallery view Chaim Herzog, left, at a ceremony marking the end of his tenure as head of the Military Intelligence Directorate in 1962. To his right: Aluf Me'ir Amit. Credit: IDF Archives / Wikipedia

A powerful toy

The friction between Israeli intelligence and the drug world has been particularly evident within IDF Unit 154, which later became Unit 504 and is formally referred to as the army’s Human Intelligence Division. Its task was and still is to identify, recruit and run agents for the purposes of information collection and the carrying out of special operations. Its other mission is to interrogate prisoners. This unit differs from its counterparts in the Mossad and Shin Bet security agency in that its operations are usually conducted close to the borders of Israel.

Throughout most of its years of activity, Unit 504 has had a reputation of acting unscrupulously, lacking inhibition and proper supervision, whose commanders will whitewash investigations and turn a blind eye to questionable operations. Given this background, on several occasions it was proposed to dismantle the unit and integrate it into the Mossad, but MI heads opposed that because they were not interested in giving up a “toy” that has contributed to boosting their power and influence.

Open gallery view A sign next to a road near the Israel-Lebanon border is seen at night. Credit: Rami Shllush

Unit 504’s dubious reputation stems from two primary phenomena: first, its interrogators’ use of torture against detainees, mainly suspected terrorists; and second, involvement in incidents in which its personnel including case officers were caught befriending and/or running drug dealers – and at times even smuggling drugs themselves.

The most prominent examples of this involved Major Yossi Amit, who was accused of trading in and possessing drugs, in 1978. He denied the charges, despite the tremendous presser on him by the 504 investigators and the police. Eventually, under torture he was sent to a psychiatric hospital where he was treated with electric shocks and stuffed with psychiatric medication which turned him for years into a zombie.

Another even more troubling case, was Major Jean Pierre Elraz, who was arrested in 1988 and convicted of charges of smuggling electrical devices and drugs , and sent to prison. About 10 years after his release, in 2001, he was re-arrested and put on trial for the murder of Yitzhak Kvartash, the security officer of Kibbutz Manara in the north, and for stealing weapons that he handed over to Palestinian terrorists. Elraz was sentenced to life in prison plus another 15 years, and is still serving his term. On another occasion, two drivers from Unit 504’s northern district were arrested for drug dealing.

Open gallery view Major Jean Pierre Elraz, who was arrested in 1988 and convicted of charges of smuggling electrical devices and drugs, is seen at a Nazareth court in 2003. Credit: Baz Ratner

Elraz, Amit and others who were convicted have argued that they were the victims of Unit 504 which sent them on unlawful missions, causing them irreversible emotional and other damage. There have also been reports that the unit’s officers had a hand in the liquidation of Lebanese and Palestinian agents who they believed had betrayed them, or that they turned a blind eye to acts of murder perpetrated by drug dealers seeking to maximize their profits. George Khalil, a South Lebanese Army officer who was murdered under mysterious circumstances and whose body has never been found, is one example. His widow, Claire, continues to this day to demand information from the defense establishment about her husband’s fate.

These sorts of instances proliferated following the IDF’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982. Drugs were readily available, the money was easy, and Unit 504 was in those years enlisting powerful and influential drug dealers as intelligence assets, agents, and informers. Among them, were Ramzi Nahara Nicola el-Haddad and Mohammed Hussein Biro. Biro was so influential that he attended a lunch of Defense Minister Moshe Arens as a guest of honor by Biro. Later, it turn out that Biro was convicted on charges of smuggling drugs into Israel.

Biro, one of the biggest drug smugglers in the Middle East, died in jail and his body was returned as part of the deal to release reserve Colonel Elhanan Tannenbaum in 2004. Tannenbaum a gambler and a fraudulent was kidnapped in Lebanon after he had been offered to travel to Abu Dhabi, for a drug deal. The trap was designed by Iranian intelligence and Hezbollah. Tannenbaum had been lured into going there for a drug deal with Kais Obeid, an Arab-Israeli drug dealer who was then a Shin Bet agent. Obeid is now a senior officer in a secret unit of Hezbollah, with drug dealers. For his part, Ramzi Nahara, who also double-crossed Israeli intelligence unit 504, was assassinated, attributed for the unit, in 2002 from an explosive device concealed in his car in South Lebanon. He was reportedly liquidated by Unit 504 operatives in revenge for betraying them.

The trade in drugs in Israel and its neighboring borders is the ultimate evidence that Unit 504 apparently had a hard time resisting. The bottom-line result is often the opposite of what was planned.