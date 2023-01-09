'I Will Never Agree to Israelis Treating Me as Second Class – Who Are You Anyway?'

It was a bitter cold night in December 1994. Fida Jiryis, born in Beirut to Palestinian refugee parents, arrived for the first time in Israel. For 22 years she had been imagining Palestine, but never for a moment did she think that her arrival in the land would be one of the biggest shocks of her life. “Welcome to Tel Aviv,” a voice announced as the plane landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport. Outside the terminal, she heard Hebrew being spoken and saw Israeli flags flying all over the place.