'When Netanyahu Was Screaming, I Knew Sara Was Next to Him'

Yisrael Beiteinu Chairman Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday said that Sara Netanyahu has been 'highly involved' in the political appointments of her husband, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in past and present.

Lieberman serves as a defense witness in a defamation suit that was filed by an associate of Netanyahu, attorney David Shimron, against David Artzi, a former executive at Israel Aerospace Industries, after the latter alleged that a secret agreement was signed between Netanyahu and his wife Sara, which gives her the authority to approve senior appointments in the security establishment.

Lieberman, who served as a defense minister under Netanyahu, was formerly a political aide to the prime minister and the Director-General of his office.

Asked whether Sarah Netanyahu interfered and still interferes in appointments, Lieberman answered: "Absolutely yes. I got several direct phone calls from her, out of the blue, even to displace a secretary she didn't like in the Likud party primaries. Not long after, while I was the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, she demanded that I move another office manager named Marit."

According to Lieberman, "There was a very high level of involvement by her. Sometimes directly, sometimes indirectly. I want to articulate myself respectfully, so let me just say that it was clear that Netanyahu was very, very attentive to her. When he was screaming on the phone, I knew she was next to him. When we would meet alone, I knew there's nothing important to discuss."

Lieberman added that he does not know of any marital reconciliation agreement between Netanyahu and his wife that would make various actions by the prime minister contingent on his wife's approval. "There were many rumors about this, but I don't know of anything of the kind," he added.