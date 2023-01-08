United Torah Judaism head Yitzhack Goldknopf on Sunday issued a statement to Transportation Minister Miri Regev condemning rail work that is carried out on Shabbat and demanded its immediate halt.

"I was informed that rail work is being carried out on Shabbat at Israel Railways that is not a matter of life and death ['pikuach nefesh']," Goldknopd wrote in the statement, which also addressed the prime minister, economy minister, the deputy minister of transportation and heads of the coalition parties.

Goldknopf noted that work on Shabbat violates coalition agreements that were signed between Likud and the ultra-Orthodox parties and stressed: "We won't be able to put up with this situation. I ask for your urgent intervention in this matter."

Work on Shabbat and particularly infrastructure work has been a thorny issue for the ultra-Orthodox parties, and has sparked coalition crises in the past.

In 2017, then UTJ head Yaakov Litzman resigned from the Knesset due to his disagreement with railroad maintenance that was scheduled on Shabbat.

The coalition agreements between United Torah Judaism and Likud signed last month state that “a representative of the Chief Rabbinate shall regularly attend meetings of the committee for granting Shabbat work permits – and all national government projects, in connection with the observance of Shabbat and Jewish law.”

The clause grants UTJ veto power over all infrastructure work being done in Israel during Shabbat.

Merav Micheli, the previous transportation minister and Labor party leader, said in response to the Goldknopf letter that “the cost of stopping work on the railroad over Shabbat is tremendous damage to those who travel on trains and public transportation. As transportation minister, I made a decision to actually increase the pace of work on Shabbat. We finished a large part of the railway-electrification project earlier than expected, and northbound trains are returning. I call on Regev not to give in to Goldknopf's delusional demands."

Lawmaker Avigdor Lieberman, the former finance minister, said that “again Haredi political operators are telling the public what is right and what is wrong. Stopping work on the railroad during Shabbat is crazy and will have a direct impact on the Israeli economy and on the many families in the State of Israel that use public transportation. Someone in the government has to sober up and stop this madness.”