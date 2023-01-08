Under Ben-Gvir's Orders, Israel Police to Enforce Ban on Palestinian Flags in Public

On the instructions of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's police commissioner ordered commanders to enforce the ban on flying the Palestinian flag in public spaces.

The order from Kobi Shabtai comes after locals celebrated the release of Palestinian security prisoner Karim Younis in the northern village of 'Ara over the weekend, after he spent 40 years in Israeli jail for the kidnapping and murder of Israeli soldier in 1980. Those celebrations included displaying the Palestinian flag.

Ben-Gvir's bureau also announced that the minister instructed the commissioner to open an internal investigation to examine why his previous instruction to prevent celebrations of the prisoner's release in 'Ara were only partially carried out by officers. Ben-Gvir requested that the results of the investigation be presented to him "in order to ensure that such events will not reoccur in the future."

Open gallery view National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai. Credit: Emil Salman

The police commissioner has the authority to forbid flags from being flown, and it states that he may do so as long as the forbidden flag is "a sign that has the potential to instigate a disturbance of the peace." However, police district commanders have thus far been given the final say on this matter.

The police only enforce the section when there is a "high level of probability of a major violation of public order," according to the attorney general's directives on the matter from 2006 and 2014.

Leaving the issue to the discretion of district police commanders created disparities in how the ban was enforced in various areas. For instance, the police typically forbid the display of Palestinian flags during protests in Jerusalem, but permit the flag to be flown in Tel Aviv, as was the case during a protest in the city against the government on Saturday night.

Open gallery view Demonstrates fly the Palestinian flag at the protest against Netanyahu's far-right government in Tel Aviv, yesterday. Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

In 2021, former Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev called for Palestinian flags not to be confiscated, except for in exceptional cases that present an immediate threat to the public peace. Bar-Lev made the request of Shabtai due to the Jerusalem District Police's custom of taking such flags away from protesters.

In November, the High Court of Justice rejected a petition from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel against the police's practice of confiscating these flags at protests in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The court ruled that police are acting within the bounds of the law, but at the same time, the prosecution refrains from prosecuting people bearing the Palestinian flag.

Open gallery view Palestinian flags fly at a demonstrations in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in October, 2022. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Ben-Gvir gave his order to Shabtai in a conversation between the two last week. The newly-appointed minister, who is responsible for overseeing the police, requested to enforce the ban on displaying the Palestinian flag in general, but specifically during events in 'Ara in honor of Younis' release from prison.

Over the weekend, police put a halt to the celebrations in 'Ara several times after revelers waved the flag. Flags were displayed in the welcome tent pitched for the occasion, and speeches were delivered in honor of Younis' freedom; police asked that the State Prosecutor's Office open an investigation into incitement and violations of the Terrorism Law. According to police sources, the prosecution believed that there were no such violations.