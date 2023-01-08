Police to Probe Attack on Arab Hadash Leader Ayman Odeh at Tel Aviv Protest

Israel Police have opened an investigation into an attack on Ayman Odeh, chairman of the left-wing Hadash party, by a man at a protest against Israel's new far-right government in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Odeh delivered a speech on Saturday night as part of a rally organized by Standing Together, a grassroots group promoting equality for Jews and Arabs.

After his public appearance, Odeh said that he was assailed by a protester.

"After my speech tonight against the fascism, I was verbally assaulted by a group of fascist protesters," the Hadash leader wrote on Twitter.

"One of them physically attacked me and was immediately pushed away by [the] protesters around me," he added.

Journalist Haggai Matar published a video on Twitter in which a man at the protest admits to slapping Odeh, claiming he objects to the presence of politicians at the demonstration.

When asked if he assaulted the Hadash politician, the man in the video responded "I slapped him, and not with all of my force," adding that he "violated [Odeh's] immunity."

In his remarks to the crowd earlier in the night, Odeh had called for unity, saying "With this historic crisis there is also a huge and historic opportunity... The fascists' only chance is to separate us, and we won't let them."

In addition to Odeh, Ofer Cassif (Hadash), Labor MK Naama Lazimi and former Meretz MK Mossi Raz also participated in the protest, which was one of two that took place that night in Tel Aviv's Habima Square.

Organizers estimate that 20,000 people participated in the demonstrations.