Over Half of Israel's Mayors Vow Not to Give Preferential Funding to Haredi Schools

About 170 Israeli mayors – more than half of the national total – notified the government over the weekend that they oppose the sections of the coalition agreements that require them to allocate additional funds to unofficial Haredi schools that do not teach the core curriculum in its entirety.

“We will not agree to prioritize one population over another while circumventing the considerations of each municipality and the head of the local education authority under the law,” they wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kisch and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In the letter, the mayors said that they would not allow the state to “expropriate the authority and responsibility of the local government.” They said the coalition agreements include demands that would harm the administration, supervision and budgeting of local educational services.

Among those who signed the letter were Haim Bibas, local council chairman and mayor of Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut; Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai; Be’er Sheva Mayor Rubik Danilovich; Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem. The mayors of Petach Tikva, Rishon Letzion, Bat Yam, Givat Shmuel, Tira, Dimona, Kiryat Malakhi, Netanya, Ramat Gan, Ariel, Afula and Kiryat Shmona were also signatories. Israel has about 257 municipalities in total.

The mayors referred to the clause of the coalition agreement that calls for expanding the so-called Nahari law, which requires local authorities to contribute to the cost of running private educational institutions, in most cases ultra-Orthodox schools.

As of now, the law applies to recognized but unofficial institutions, which are required to teach at least 75 percent of the core curriculum (mathematics, English and science; but not Hebrew, social studies or physical education) and are funded accordingly.

The coalition agreements call for the law to include educational institutions deemed “exempt,” which are only required to teach 55 percent of the core curriculum. Officials within local governments believe that this amendment, which has yet to be sent to the Knesset, will saddle them with hundreds of millions of shekels in new financial obligations.

“We will not agree to this enormous financial burden being placed on local authorities, which are required to finance the official education services within their borders from their existing budgets,” the letter said.

The mayors are also objecting to another clause in the coalition agreements, which states that the funds provided by the Education Ministry to local authorities to fund Haredi schools will be transferred directly to the nationwide networks that operate those institutions.

Another source of contention is a clause giving preference to building classrooms in Haredi schools. “There is already a serious shortage of classrooms at officially recognized educational institutions, meaning that local authorities have been forced to devise creative solutions to provide buildings for students in officially recognized education,” the mayors said, adding, "We will not agree to the creation of a ‘fast track’ that circumvents local authorities to in order to build unofficial educational institutions at the expense of officially recognized institutions.”

Bibas warned last month in an interview with Haaretz that if municipalities are required to fully fund unofficial institutions and the government does not provide the authorities with a budget for that, it could cause the entire educational system to cease operations.