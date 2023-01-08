Haaretz - back to home page
Netanyahu Decries 'Wild Incitement' After Thousands Protest Far-right Government in Tel Aviv

Netanyahu denounced the demonstration in a post with images of banners which compared Justice Minister Yariv Levin to a Nazi and signs which called to 'Free Palestine from the Zionist colonial regime'

Demonstrators at a protest against the far-right government and planned judicial reform in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Demonstrators at a protest against the far-right government and planned judicial reform in Tel Aviv on Saturday.Credit: Ofer Vaknin
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn protests against his planned judicial reform and new far-right government, calling the demonstrations "wild incitement."

Two marches had taken place in Tel Aviv the previous day, with an estimated 20,000 participants, according to the event's organizers.

One was planned by Standing Together, a grassroots group promoting equality and partnership between Arabs and Jews.

Protesters wave flags at the demonstration on Saturday in Tel Aviv.Credit: Ofer Vaknin

The other protest focused more specifically on the threat to the country's justice system brought by the far right's policy plans for overhauling the judiciary.

Netanyahu denounced the demonstrations in a post with images of banners that compared Justice Minister Yariv Levin to a Nazi and signs which called to "Free Palestine from [the] Zionist colonial regime."

He called for an end to the protests, claiming that they were acts of "wild incitement that went uncondemned by the opposition or the mainstream media. I demand that everyone stop this immediately."

Also on Sunday, Netanyahu rejected criticism of Levin's planned judicial overhaul, arguing at a cabinet meeting that "the claim that the reform is the end of democracy is completely baseless."

The prime minister said that the balance between authorities and Israel's judiciary had been upset "even more severely in recent years," and that the planned reforms are an attempt to address this issue.

"The attempt to restore the correct balance between the authorities is not the destruction of democracy, but the strengthening of democracy," Netanyahu argued, but stressed that this process should be undertaken "responsibly."

Comments

