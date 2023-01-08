Jewish Agency Head Vows to Fight Israeli Gov’t Plan to Curtail Immigration

It would be a grave mistake for the Israeli government to limit eligibility for citizenship by amending the Law of Return, Jewish Agency Chairman Doron Almog warned on Sunday.

If anything, it should consider expanding the criteria so that more individuals of Jewish descent would qualify for citizenship, he added.

“It is important that the law is inclusive and that we welcome all Jews who want to come here, whoever they should be,” the Jewish Agency chief said in an interview with Haaretz.

Almog added that fighting government plans to amend the law would be his top priority in the coming weeks. “I didn’t take this position in order to hide,” he said.

Last week, the heads of leading Jewish world organizations sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him that any unilateral changes in the Law of Return “could threaten to unravel the ties between us and keep us away from each other.”

Initiated by the Jewish Agency, the letter was also signed by the heads of the Jewish Federations of North America, the World Zionist Organization and Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal), the overseas fundraising arm of the State of Israel.

The signatories asked for an urgent meeting with the prime minister to express their concerns, saying they expected to be part of any further discussions on changes in Israel’s religious status quo.

The letter was sent to Netanyahu last Sunday. Almog said the Jewish Agency had not yet received any response.

Asked how the Jewish Agency would respond if the government went ahead with its plans to amend the Law of Return in such a way as to restrict eligibility, Almog said: “We are putting together contingency plans, but first we will make every effort to conduct a dialogue with the government and persuade it.”

He said he was optimistic that Jewish Agency representatives would be included in any committee set up to discuss changes in the Law of Return.

Asked whether he believed Netanyahu truly cared what Diaspora Jewish leaders thought, Almog replied: “I can’t speak in his name. All I know is that governments come and go.”

Almog, who said he sees his role as “prime minister of the Jewish people,” took office last August while the previous government was still in power. This was his first interview since the new government was sworn in on December 29 – a day after details of the coalition agreements were publicized.

The coalition agreements signed last week between Likud and the various religious parties in the government stipulate that the Law of Return will be amended in order to “prevent assimilation” – a reference to the fact that non-Jews who are married to Jews or the descendants of Jews have the right to make aliyah and obtain automatic citizenship, and the resulting fear that they will intermarry with Jewish Israelis. (Israeli coalition agreements are a statement of intent rather than legally binding.)

The recent agreements do not specify exactly how the law will be amended, but state that a special committee comprised of representatives of all the coalition parties will be given 60 days to draft the changes.

Concerned that too many immigrants to Israel do not fulfill the halakhic definition of Jewish – that is, they are not born to Jewish mothers – the religious parties have long been demanding the cancellation of the “grandchild clause” in the Law of Return. This clause allows any individual with at least one Jewish grandparent to immigrate to Israel and receive citizenship.

If such a change is introduced, an estimated 3 million people around the world – about two-thirds of them in North America – would lose their right to aliyah.

Speaking at a conference on Sunday sponsored by the religious news portal Kipa, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer said the government was determined to move ahead with changes to the Law of Return.

Open gallery view New Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer at a ceremony with his predecessor, Pnina Tamano-Shata, last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

Sofer, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, said: “We need aliyah that will strengthen, rather than weaken, Israel as a Jewish state.”

He appeared to be referring to immigration from Russia and Ukraine – the two countries responsible for most of the aliyah to Israel in recent years. A majority of those immigrating to Israel from these two countries are not considered halakhically Jewish.

Almog held a Zoom meeting last week with leaders of North America’s Reform and Conservative movements. They expressed deep concerns to him during the meeting about possible changes to the religious status quo in Israel under the new government.

The coalition agreements also stipulate that the government will advance legislation that gives the Chief Rabbinate exclusive control over conversions performed in Israel. According to the agreements, only Orthodox conversions approved by the Rabbinate-controlled system will be recognized by the state for citizenship purposes.

“I didn’t try to reassure them that everything would be okay,” Almog said. “I told them that there are protests here in Israel, too, and I promised to represent them faithfully.”