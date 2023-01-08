Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Israel's Justice Minister Meets Top Court President After Presenting Judicial Reform

Last week, Levin presented his plans for what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court

Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Justice Minister Yariv Levin presents the plan for judicial reform in a press conference, on Wednesday.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin presents the plan for judicial reform in a press conference, on Wednesday.Credit: Emil Salman
Chen Maanit
Chen Maanit

Israel's newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Leven met on Sunday with Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut in Jerusalem.

This is Levin's first meeting with Hayut since being sworn in as justice minister. Last week, Levin presented his plans for what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the legal advisers to the government.

During the press conference in which he presented the plans, he laid out several legislative steps, including strengthening the authority of politicians regarding the selection committee for justices and passing a clause that would let a Knesset majority override Supreme Court rulings.

Another step is to end the reasonableness standard, which the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable. The standard is at the center of a case that the court heard last week regarding the appointment of Shas party leader Arye Dery, who has been convicted of tax offenses, as interior minister and health minister.

Levin's presentation garnered criticism from senior judicial figures, including Hayut's predecessor as Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak. In a series of television interviews broadcasted Saturday, Barak warned that the plan is "a clear and tangible danger to Israeli democracy."

If these plans are indeed implemented, Barak said, we'll have a formal democracy with no balances. We'll actually have only one branch of government, and that's not a democracy."

In addition, attorneys working in the private sector announced that they intend to boycott court hearings in protest of the government's planned far-reaching overhauls.

The Black Robes Protest, which is made up of lawyers, called to boycott hearings for one hour on Thursday, from 1:00 P.M., and to go out and protest. The central protest will be held outside the Tel Aviv District Court. The protest group define Levin's presentation as "A clear danger to Israeli democracy."

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics

Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu speaking with Jordan Peterson.

Netanyahu Claimed Arabs Expelled Jews From the Land of Israel – Historians Say He Is Wrong

Maccabi Haifa fans in the stands at the Champions League game ageist Benfica, last month.

Israel's Extremist Year: Key Haaretz Opeds From 2022