Israel's Justice Minister Meets Top Court President After Presenting Judicial Reform

Israel's newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Leven met on Sunday with Supreme Court President Justice Esther Hayut in Jerusalem.

This is Levin's first meeting with Hayut since being sworn in as justice minister. Last week, Levin presented his plans for what is being described as a "reform of governance" that would include several legislative initiatives aimed at limiting the power of the Israeli Supreme Court and the legal advisers to the government.

During the press conference in which he presented the plans, he laid out several legislative steps, including strengthening the authority of politicians regarding the selection committee for justices and passing a clause that would let a Knesset majority override Supreme Court rulings.

Another step is to end the reasonableness standard, which the High Court has invoked to overrule government decisions that it found to be unreasonable. The standard is at the center of a case that the court heard last week regarding the appointment of Shas party leader Arye Dery, who has been convicted of tax offenses, as interior minister and health minister.

Levin's presentation garnered criticism from senior judicial figures, including Hayut's predecessor as Supreme Court president, Aharon Barak. In a series of television interviews broadcasted Saturday, Barak warned that the plan is "a clear and tangible danger to Israeli democracy."

If these plans are indeed implemented, Barak said, we'll have a formal democracy with no balances. We'll actually have only one branch of government, and that's not a democracy."

In addition, attorneys working in the private sector announced that they intend to boycott court hearings in protest of the government's planned far-reaching overhauls.

The Black Robes Protest, which is made up of lawyers, called to boycott hearings for one hour on Thursday, from 1:00 P.M., and to go out and protest. The central protest will be held outside the Tel Aviv District Court. The protest group define Levin's presentation as "A clear danger to Israeli democracy."