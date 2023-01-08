Israeli Gov't Official: Dery Ruling Will Affect Future of Judicial Overhaul

The High Court of Justice’s ruling on the appointment of Shas chair Arye Dery to the cabinet will affect the new government’s legislative proposals for weakening the justice system, a senior figure in the coalition has warned. The schedule for the bills is expected to be set this week, with the coalition hoping to enact them before the end of the Knesset’s winter session. The opposition, meanwhile, is pinning its hopes on widespread public protest and on the High Court.

The source in the government warned that if the justices strike down the new amendment to the Basic Law on the Government making Dery’s ministerial appointment possible, the coalition will examine the feasibility of introducing a legislative override, a law that would allow the Knesset, with a vote of 61 of the legislature’s 120 lawmakers, to relegislate a law struck down by the High Court. It would also examine amendments to the Basic Law on the Judiciary.

Moreover, if the High Court strikes down Dery’s ministerial appointment because of unreasonableness, according to the coalition source, the coalition will discuss removing unreasonableness as a reason for the High Court to strike down a law. According to the source, if the High Court does not strike down Dery’s appointment, the coalition will first deal with the definition of the roles of legal counsels in the ministries.

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, where the plan will be moved ahead, has not yet set a timetable for the matter, and therefore it is not clear whether the legislation will move ahead this week. The committee has four meetings planned to discuss an expanded "Norwegian law,” so its schedule is actually already full. The expanded “Norwegian law” allows ministers who are also lawmakers from parties with at least 18 MKs to resign their Knesset seats, allowing the next candidate on the party roster to enter the Knesset.

The chair of the Knesset constitution committee, MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) told Haaretz that the government was elected “to restore sovereignty to the people. The details of the plan can be discussed, whether within or outside the bloc, but restoring sovereignty to the people is outside of any debate.”

Figures in the coalition told Haaretz that the plan to reform the justice system includes more steps than were presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin at a press conference last week, which the new government intends to implement later. They said the coalition anticipates full cooperation on the reform. According to figures in the coalition, there may be opposition to the plan for political reasons within Likud, and there may be an attempt farther to the right to present an alternative plan, but these attempts will be insignificant. Levin’s bureau said it had no comment on the timetable for the implementation of the reforms.

Members of the newly minted opposition have already realized that they do not have the parliamentary strength to stop the judicial reform. The coalition’s 64 members will defeat any objection and will pass anything the cabinet wants in the committee votes and the full Knesset. The opposition itself is divided and its members are seeking creative ways to increase their impact on the clauses promoted by Levin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and their allies.

As of now, these attempts have given rise to three paths of action. The first is to bring the struggle to the street to build public pressure on the government. The second is to submit a series of petitions to the High Court against the reform to try to influence the Knesset. The third is an attempt to identify members of the coalition who will agree to move ahead together on objections to certain clauses and thus moderate the outcome of the plan.

“If this extreme government thinks that the Israeli public will allow it to destroy Israeli democracy, it doesn’t know the Israeli public, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid told Haaretz. “Even Likud voter are shocked at the insanity that has taken over Yariv Levin and in Netanyahu’s weakness. We will fight in every arena, this is a struggle not only for democracy but for the life of the State of Israel,” Lapid added.

A figure in the opposition involved in the various steps says public pressure will have an effect. “Netanyahu is not at peace with these moves and public pressure may cause him to stutter, to delay passage of the reform or find compromises.” According to this figure, “There are people in Likud who don’t understand why Levin is pushing to turn Israel’s whole justice system upside down in the first weeks in office. The more the opposition makes a fuss in the Knesset, the media and the street, the harder it will be for moderate right wingers to support it.”

Open gallery view Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by Arye Dery, left, and Bezalel Smotrich in Jerusalem last year. Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Former government minister Tzipi Livni, who now calls herself a “concerned citizen,” has been enlisted in recent weeks to encourage public protest against the move. “I don’t know who is organizing and I don’t know how many will come,” she said, referring in advance to Saturday night’s demonstrations in Tel Aviv. I do know why [we have to be there]. I’ll be there,” she tweeted last week. On Friday, Livni said at a conference of the Movement for Quality Government: “They want to tell us, ‘we’ll feed you poison and you’ll chew it up with your mouth closed’ That will not happen. ... The State of Israel will overcome the government of Israel,” she added.

The chair of the National Unity Party, MK Benny Gantz, was using another tactic past week. As opposed to the harsh protests of parties in the opposition, Gantz said he does not reject outright structural changes in the justice system, including the override clause, but that this must be done by consensus. Earlier this week he called on Netanyahu to establish a joint committee that crosses the political divide and brings about a judicial reform “in the spirit of [Israel’s] Declaration of Independence.” He also harshly criticized Levin and Netanyahu for the reform they are planning. “We all understand what the second stage is: All the issues involving Netanyahu – to delay or cancel his trial by means of replacing the attorney general or the French law,” referring to a proposed law barring indictment of a sitting prime minister. “To this must be added the intent to neuter the media to take over secular education and of course, to silence the army.”

It is unlikely that this public offer will lead to the opening of dialogue with Levin and Netanyahu. But the former defense minister’s offer could gain some traction in the right-wing public: If an extensive reform can be moved ahead in consensus between the coalition and the opposition, why pave the way to change with disputes and bullying?

At the same time, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party began to rev up its motors last week to enlist the justice system in the battle. “If the High Court doesn’t reject the coup, it will write significant statements in terms of values and that too is important,” a Yesh Atid source said. Yesh Atid MKs Mickey Levy and Yoav Segalovitz, both of whom are retired police majors general, launched the battle when they petitioned the High Court on another matter the coalition had approved, an amendment to the Police Law known as the “Ben-Gvir law,” giving National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir enhanced authority over the police. They are seeking its repeal on the grounds that it was enacted hastily, which has led the High Court to strike down laws in the past.

“There is a clear intention here to turn the Israel Police into a political body by bringing in extraneous political considerations to bear on the use of force. We have no intention to stand aside while democracy in Israel is trampled underfoot.

The parties in the center left are hoping to use the current assault on the justice system to enlist the Supreme Court justices in the opposition’s struggle, and they believe the justices will not remain indifferent to the anticipated threat to their authority.