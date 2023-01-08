Haaretz - back to home page
In Latest Punitive Step, Israel Revokes Palestinian FM's Entry Permit After Petition to ICJ

The travel permit enables Palestinian officials who have it to travel freely in and out of the West Bank and cut long waiting times at checkpoints

Jack Khoury
שר החוץ הפלסטיני אל-מאלכי לאחר טקס קבלת הפנים בהאג, בשבוע שעבר
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad MalkiCredit: AP
Israel revoked the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyadh al-Maliki's travel permit on Sunday as a punitive step against the Palestinians in retaliation for them pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation, in a move that significantly limits al-Maliki's freedom of movement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that al-Maliki was informed that his permit was no longer valid after he reentered the West Bank from Jordan after a diplomatic visit to Brazil.

Al-Maliki's political adviser, Ahmed al-Dik told Haaretz that the revocation of the certificate is a "blatant violation of the agreements between Israel and the [Palestinian] Authority that is meant to prove that Israel is the sovereign and controlling force in the occupation," adding that the PA's and al-Maliki's plan of action will not be affected by the move, even if he will face obstacles at checkpoints.

The PA condemned the move, saying that "Israel is the one that should be punished for violating international law."

The travel permit enables Palestinian officials who have it to travel freely in and out of the West Bank and cut long waiting times at checkpoints.

This comes after Israel slapped a series of sanctions on the Palestinian Authority on Friday, after its steps at the United Nations to instigate a probe at The Hague into Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories.

This included halting a Palestinian construction plan in Area C of the West Bank, where Israel maintains full security and civilian authority, and freezing of some 139 million shekels (about $39 million dollars) of funds from the Palestinian Authority.

In Friday’s cabinet decision, it was stated that “the present government will not accept the Palestinian Authority’s political and legal war against the State of Israel with open arms, and will respond as necessary.”

