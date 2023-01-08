Far-right Government's Plans Could Damage Israel's Credit Rating, S&P Official Warns

A leading figure at S&P warned Sunday that the new Israeli government's plans to "weaken the state's institutions" could jeopardize its credit rating, in what would constitute a major deterrence to investment in the country.

Maxim Rybnikov, director of sovereign ratings at Standard and Poor's credit ratings agency, said that neither "party or political personality" determine Israel's credit profile, but stressed the importance of "the independence of the Bank of Israel, the judicial system, and the system of checks and balances that does not allow the government to make decisions by itself, without the participation of other institutions."

Rybnikov voiced his warning during an interview with the Israeli business daily Calcalist, which took place shortly after the newly-appointed Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled his plan to defang the judicial system – including a highly controversial "override clause" which would give the government the ability to countermand a Supreme Court ruling with a simple majority of 61 votes in the Knesset.

The senior analyst also cautioned that a repeat of the "events of May 2021" – when Israel launched a full-frontal military operation on the Gaza Strip which spilled over into nearly-unprecedented skirmishes in mixed Jewish-Arab cities inside Israel – would also be detrimental to ratings.

While describing the situation with the Palestinians as "challenging" from the outset, he noted that "we have concerns about the fact that the extreme right has entered into the coalition and is liable to worsen the situation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and also relations with Arab Israelis."

Despite citing Israel's strong fundamentals, Rybnikov said that the country is no different from other developed economies facing sluggish conditions, and it is likely that its economy will only grow by 2 percent this year.

Beyond the broader international picture, Rybnikov exhorted that if "political power will become more concentrated in the hands of a single person or a single group, the public discourse will also be damaged," adding that it would lead to a "less responsible" fiscal policy.

"We are following the developments closely around the Supreme Court and the potential implications of these changes," he noted.

Israel's current sovereign credit rating from the U.S.-based agency has remained in the top band (AA-stable), despite warnings that the political gridlock of five elections in three-and-a-half years would impact its stability.