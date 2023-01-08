Far-right Ben-Gvir to Limit Lawmakers' Visits to Palestinian Security Prisoners

A week after paying his first visit to a security prison to make sure that inmates’ conditions have not improved, Israel’s newly-appointed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir informed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Sunday that from now on Israeli lawmakers' access to Palestinian security prisoners will be reduced to one lawmaker per party.

Security prisoners are convicts, most often Palestinians, imprisoned for crimes committed with the intention to harm the state of Israel, or with nationalistic motives.

According to Ben-Gvir's announcement, the minister intends to return to the old procedure according to which only one Knesset member from each party would be allowed to visit the prisoners, with visits conducted under strict supervision by the Israel Prison Service.

"I believe that these meetings of Knesset members with security prisoners are meant to give prisoners a boost, and they may lead to incitement and the promotion of terrorist propaganda," Ben-Gvir wrote.

"The time has come to put a stop to it. I'll not allow visits that support and incite terrorism under my watch," he added.

In 2020, the Israeli government stated that since restrictions have been put in place in order to prevent coronavirus infections, the prisoners have received visits by Red Cross officials. A prisoner who wished to complain about his conditions in detention could file a petition independently, the government argued.

In December 2016 a prohibition was issued on lawmakers visits to security prisoners and followed by a Prison Service order in 2017. These came in the wake of a case in which Basel Ghattas, a lawmaker from the Balad party, tried to smuggle mobile phones and documents to Palestinian security prisoners at Ketziot Prison. Ghattas was convicted and spent two years in prison.

In June 2019, the Prison Service presented a plan according to which one Knesset member from each party would be allowed to visit security prisoners, with visits conducted under strict supervision by the Service.