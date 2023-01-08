Backlog Has Israelis Waiting Six Months and More for Passports

For more than a year, Israelis seeking to renew their passports sometimes have to wait six months or more for a mandatory appointment to apply for the document at the Population and Immigration Authority. Wait times are particularly long in certain Interior Ministry branches, such as those in Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Ma’aleh Adumim and Be’er Sheva.

Haaretz found that the earliest available appointment in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Modi’in Ilit, Ashdod, Mevasseret Zion and Jerusalem was for early July. In offices in Katzrin, Rahat and Sakhnin, openings were available beginning in mid-April.

The Interior Ministry attributed the delay to unusually high demand, noting that in 2022 it issued more than 1.5 million passports. The ministry has added more office hours and personnel, but additional tasks have caused a backlog, among them taking in Ukrainian immigrants fleeing the war in their country and, when coronavirus pandemic restrictions were in place, issuing visas to foreign nationals.

According to Interior Ministry figures, some 70,000 immigrants arrived in Israel in 2022, as opposed to 24,900 in 2021, and 19,000 in 2020. In addition, some 2,700 people were granted temporary asylum.

The ministry has tried to deal with the pressure by issuing temporary passports in the office in Bnei Brak (which has meanwhile closed down), ordering machines to more quickly process applications (which have not arrived) and improving the appointment app and allowing Israelis to leave and enter the country on a valid foreign passport, if they have one, until June 2023.

Daniel, a teacher from Rehovot, tried to make an appointment a few times in any city in a radius of dozens of kilometers, but was unable to do so. According to the automatic appointment system in Rehovot, there are no appointments as far away as May 2024. Eventually, on the advice of a friend, Daniel was able to make an appointment in Carmiel, 160 kilometers (100 miles) away, in four months.

The frustration among passport-renewal seekers has people letting off steam on social media. “The website My Visit (the Population and Immigration Registry site for making appointments) doesn’t give appointments to renew passports in the next six months. No one picks up the phone. I don’t understand, am I supposed to just show up with my child at the Population Registry?” one woman wrote.

A man posted on Facebook that he had made an appointment for May in the Negev Bedouin town of Rahat. Another man wrote: “I paid the fee and I don’t have a single available appointment. I’m from Holon and I looked all over the country for an appointment for my daughters. Meanwhile, I’ve been waiting on the phone for more than an hour and a half.

After each applicant is identified and photographed at the passport office, the application is sent to the biometric database for approval and then to a manufacturing facility in Jerusalem. From there it is mailed to the applicant, usually within four to eight weeks.

In a response, the Interior Ministry apologized for the long waits and said it was “constantly working to reduce them as much as possible.”