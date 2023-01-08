The Big Lie at the Heart of Netanyahu's Extremist Government

Israel’s new government was less than one a week old when incoming Justice Minister Yariv Levin of Likud announced what he promised would be the first round of blows to the much maligned Israeli judicial system. He and the coalition partners call them “necessary reforms.”

The first steps include: Allowing the Knesset to override a Supreme Court ruling striking down unconstitutional legislation by just 61 out of 120 legislators, while banning any judicial review of Basic Laws; stacking the judicial appointment committee with politicians or figures chosen by the government; revoking the “reasonability” basis the Court has used to review government actions, and turning ministerial legal advisors into loyalist political appointees. Only a full panel of 15 justices and a unanimous decision to strike down a law would prevent the Knesset from overriding the decision – at least during that term.

Levin was almost breathless at his press conference last Wednesday evening, and why not? The reforms are urgent, so that the government can lock in controversial appointments, such as Aryeh Dery with his history of corruption convictions, whose appointment could be deemed “unreasonable.” (The Supreme Court is continuing to hear petitions against him this week, while the Attorney General has said that she cannot defend the government’s position).

And the government wants to rush ahead with a full program of legislation threatening basic rights, such as legitimizing discrimination among citizens, and needs to knock down pesky legal constraints.

Of course the judicial assault isn’t Levin’s solo project: the coalition agreement includes an oath that “all coalition factions will support all bills” relating to “restoring the balance” between branches of government, and specifies several of these changes. Such bills were to have “total and top priority, in all circumstances or events, over all other legislation…” The program also follows over a decade of right-wing campaigning to reach this moment.

There’s no getting out of it, as far as I can tell. But the final insult is that the entire right-wing justification is built on lies.

One of big lies, for example, is the need to “restore the balance” between the branches of government. There never has been balance in Israel without the Court: the Knesset is almost entirely unconstrained, with a single chamber, no regional representation, no presidential veto. Only the executive stands above the legislature – because the executive controls a majority in the Knesset.

Between the two of them, the citizen essentially has no protection against the party (and the party leader) leading the coalition and against the state itself. The judiciary, flawed as it may be, is all we have.

Another lie is the myth of the “self-appointed justices.” The judicial committee has nine members, and three of them are justices; a minority last time I checked. There are already four politicians and Levin wants a majority of members to be politically aligned with the government. In other words, unrestrained majority rule, with no checks and balances. That’s not democracy – it’s just another lie.

Open gallery view People demonstrate against the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Habima Square in Tel Aviv this weekend Credit: AMIR COHEN/ REUTERS

Another favorite lie that Levin reiterated is the myth of an overly interventionist Supreme Court that constantly strikes down legislation. This has happened only 22 times since 1995 when judicial review began; a modest record compared to other countries. The pace has in fact quickened in recent years, and the reason is that Netanyahu’s extreme-right wing governments have accelerated attempts to pass undemocratic legislation. In many of these cases, the Court ruled against just one article or clause, not the whole law.

The “reasonability” basis is a complex issue, and many think the notion is too vague. But the argument that canceling it now is somehow for the good of the country is a lie; the government simply wants to legitimize ministers convicted of corruption, or any other executive decisions the court might find unreasonable. Let’s be honest.

But one big lie towers above all others for me personally: That the Israeli public wants these reforms.

Right-wing leaders repeat this obsessively; from Likud figures like Boaz Bismuth, formerly editor of the Adelson-funded and Netanyahu-friendly Israel Hayom and now Likud MK, to Religious Zionism legislator Simcha Rotman, who now controls the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. I loathe this lie, because I listen to the public for a living, which I love, even when I hate my fellow citizens’ choices, such as the results of the last election.

Open gallery view Protesters against the Netanyahu government's radical plans for Israel's judicial system at Habima Square, Tel Aviv this weekend Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

The Israeli public has spoken time and again on the judiciary. In Israeli Democracy Institute polling, a rock-solid majority of nearly 55 percent of the public supports the Supreme Court having the power of judicial review, on average, since 2010.

This was the decade when attacks on judicial review became feverish, emanating from the most powerful leaders of the country; from every government-loyalist right-wing think tank and right-wing electoral campaign for five cycles; pouring from the pen of every right-wing columnist. And yet statistically, public support has neither wavered nor varied during that time. More people support judicial review than those who supported Netanyahu’s coalition partners in November.

Evidence that the public is not behind these reforms is overwhelming.

Open gallery view Protesters in Tel Aviv against the Netanyahu government; one carries a sign reading: 'A beloved country, a rotten government' Credit: Ofer Vaknin

In 2019, even the IDI’s special survey of just Jewish right-wingers found that two-thirds supported judicial oversight over the executive and legislative branches, although to be sure, nearly three-quarters of right-wingers supported some form of an override law then. In IDI’s Voice Index conducted in late November, just 16 percent of all Israelis wanted more politicians on the judicial appointment committee, and only one-quarter of Jewish right-wingers. More people would prefer more justices on the committee. Only 39 percent of the total support turning ministerial legal advisors into political appointees, and not even half of right-wingers.

The December Voice Index found that among Jewish Israeli centrists, fears that democracy was under grave threat reached the highest point in six years (since data became available) – three-quarters. Even among the right-wing, optimism for the future of democracy fell several points from November.

The Israeli informal constitution may be built of matchsticks, but the government’s logic for crushing the judiciary is a house of cards. Alexandr Solzhenitsyn said that “falsehood [finds] its only support in violence.” That, above all, makes truth worth saving.

Dahlia Scheindlin is a political scientist and public opinion expert, and a policy fellow at The Century Foundation. Twitter: @dahliasc