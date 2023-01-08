Fear of Abandonment: Will Israel Lose America?

Eleven minutes after David Ben-Gurion announced Israel’s establishment on May 14, 1948, U.S. President Harry Truman released a statement recognizing the Jewish state in Palestine, adding by hand at the last minute, “State of Israel.” Truman recognized Israel contrary to the adamant opposition of the State Department under George Marshall, which was wary about upsetting the Arab world.

The president’s recognition of Israel climaxed a bold diplomatic and political move spearheaded by the Zionist leadership – led by Chaim Weizmann – during Truman’s reelection campaign. At the time, the president was lagging behind his Republican challenger Thomas Dewey and needed the Jewish community’s support.

The pattern that was set in 1948 remains in effect: Israel enjoys a unique status in the foreign and domestic policy of the world’s strongest superpower. On the one hand, it's dependent on America for its survival, security and economic prosperity; on the other, it enjoys significant freedom of action in promoting its interests, even when they're at odds with Washington’s global or Middle East policy.

During the different governments in Jerusalem and Washington over the decades, the modus operandi of each side and the patterns of American support for Israel have changed. But the basic equation remains the same, and both sides maintain it even in times of tension.

Open gallery view The letter in which the United States recognized Israel on May 14, 1948. Credit: Israel State Archives

Israel enjoys American backing in two areas it considers extremely vital to its national security: relations with the Palestinians and nuclear deterrence. In both, Israel operates contrary to the norms that the United States enforces on other countries. It maintains a nuclear deterrent and a military occupation of a people without rights, while daring to say no to Washington without paying a real price – with certain limits on its freedom of action. In both cases, relations depend on lies that are convenient for everyone – the Israelis, the Americans, the Arab states and the international community.

Let’s start with the Palestinian issue. Since 1948, Israel has requested and essentially received a veto on American policy toward the Palestinians. It insisted on declaring independence and not accepting the American initiative to place Palestine in an “international trust.” It still refuses to accept the return of the Palestinian refugees who were expelled or fled during the 1947-49 War of Independence, or their descendants.

Open gallery view Harry Truman, the U.S. president who recognized Israel despite the State Department's stance. Credit: AP

It has refused to return the West Bank and East Jerusalem – which it conquered in 1967 – with the exception of establishing a partial and scattered autonomy. And it continues to build settlements for Jews with the aim of preventing, or at least making very difficult, the handover of the West Bank and East Jerusalem to a Palestinian state or other Arab entity.

All this has contradicted American declarations, UN resolutions and decisions by UN institutions, as well as international law (the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the transfer of the occupier’s population to occupied territory, and the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which considers settlement a war crime). All American governments after 1967 supported partition and the return of the land that Israel conquered during the Six-Day War. U.S. presidents from Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon to Donald Trump and Joe Biden wanted “territories for peace” and, to varying degrees, criticized the settlement project.

Still, America didn't force Israel to withdraw from the West Bank and East Jerusalem as long as Israel showed restraint on points that the Americans felt could permanently undermine the chance of a partition (such as construction in the area between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim, which would divide the West Bank and block any possibility for a contiguous Palestinian state). The Americans also feared that the Middle East might be set alight in a religious war (such as by harming the Islamic holy places or the status quo on the Temple Mount).

Times have changed; the Republicans didn’t hesitate to pressure Israel to withdraw from Sinai, for example.

The nature of American support for Israel has been reversed. In the past, Republicans didn't hesitate to pressure Israel to withdraw from the Sinai Peninsula and later enter the peace process at the 1991 Madrid summit with the Palestinians. Today, the Republicans give Israel strong backing that reached a peak during the Trump administration, while among the Democrats, increasingly critical voices are taking issue with the occupation and the settlements.

Open gallery view Anwar Sadat, Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin at the White House after sealing Egyptian-Israeli peace in March 1979. Credit: Bob Daugherty/AP

When Israel decided to recognize the PLO in the Oslo Accords in the early '90s and talk with Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian leader became the most welcome guest at the White House. But when the 2000 Camp David Summit blew up, the second intifada erupted and Arafat became Israel’s enemy again, Washington closed its doors to him once more. His successor, Mahmoud Abbas, opposed terrorism in favor of a rigorous diplomatic rivalry with Israel, and he too received the cold shoulder from the Americans and a minimum of diplomatic respect.

This pattern has remained in place: Trump closed the U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem that acted as a de facto embassy for the Palestinians; Biden wanted to reopen it but ran into the refusal of the Bennett-Lapid government and backed down. “What choice was there? Every posting of a diplomat in Jerusalem is subject to the Israeli government’s consent,” an American bureaucrat says.

Translation: Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett warned that the revival of the consulate would play into the hands of Israel's right wing under Benjamin Netanyahu, and Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, acceded to the Israelis' advice. Still, it’s hard to believe that even after Netanyahu’s return as prime minister the Americans will try to force his hand and the opening of the abandoned consulate, which symbolized a sliver of hope for Palestinian independence.

Regarding nuclear weapons, America didn’t like the idea of a small country in a conflict-ridden region joining the superpower club.

In Netanyahu’s previous stretch as prime minister, he ran into tensions with the Obama administration, which sought a settlement freeze and progress on the two-state solution. Netanyahu gave his 2009 speech at Bar-Ilan University in which he agreed to a Palestinian state under a strict condition – Palestinian recognition of Israel as the state of the Jewish people. Barack Obama made do with this lip service – and with the futile talks run by his envoys George Mitchell and John Kerry with Netanyahu and Abbas.

Only in the lame-duck days of his presidency in December 2016 did Obama allow the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which declared the pre-1967 Green Line as Israel’s recognized border, condemned the settlements as illegal, and called for a renewal of the peace process. The resolution passed and then was promptly filed away along with many similar UN resolutions.

Open gallery view The nuclear research center at Dimona. Richard Nixon and Golda Meir reached a "nuclear understanding." Credit: Thomas Coex/AFP

Goodies and leverage

In the nuclear realm, Israel took an even greater risk. Its founding prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, acquired a nuclear reactor from France to produce plutonium. It was built near Dimona in the south; the facility made it possible to amass fissile material for a nuclear weapon. America didn’t like the idea of a small country in a conflict-ridden region joining the exclusive club of the superpowers.

In the '60s, as the project neared completion, Washington pressured Israel not to proceed any further. Some historians believe that John F. Kennedy’s pressure to halt the Dimona project led to Ben-Gurion’s resignation in June 1963. The rise of Levi Eshkol as prime minister and Lyndon Johnson as president after Kennedy's assassination bought Israel vital time to dodge the Americans and complete the nuclear project.

In September 1969, Richard Nixon and Prime Minister Golda Meir reached the “nuclear understanding” that remains at the basis of the two countries' relations: Israel will maintain “ambiguity,” won't announce that it has a nuclear bomb and won't conduct nuclear tests – and the Americans won't force Israel to dismantle any nuclear weapon. Israel refuses to sign the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that nearly all the world’s nations have signed, and Washington doesn't insist that Israel sign the pact, as it has done with other allies, or shutter its nuclear research center at Dimona. For the Americans, the Israeli ambiguity is enough.

Washington's moves at the end of the Yom Kippur War were designed to shift Egypt into the American sphere of influence.

Israel’s independence regarding the Palestinians and nuclear capabilities has drawn serious criticism from politicians, scholars and governments in America and around the world, who are displeased with the “special relationship.” After all, the Americans clearly hold the balance of power here. Washington has numerous ways to put pressure on Israel, a fact that underscores the weaker party’s dependence in this unwritten agreement.

First, the American veto in the UN Security Council protects Israel from any punishment for its conduct in the West Bank. The United Nations can condemn the occupation and the settlements, but these resolutions have proved toothless. The veto may be imposed at the sole discretion of the president, without any approval from Congress.

Second, the United States provides military aid in the form of an annual grant for acquiring weapons systems and security equipment. It awards generous permits for the transfer of advanced military technology to Israel before other Middle Eastern countries have access, and often before America’s Western allies. It gives financing for Israel’s defense industry, and tacit consent for the sale of Israeli weapons to problem countries such as apartheid-era South Africa, Pinochet's Chile, China when it was a counterweight to the Soviet Union, and India positioned against China.

Open gallery view Israeli forces during the during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, when the Americans sent vital military aid to Israel. Credit: Eitan Haris/GPO

“We could act without America, but only until breakfast,” says a former top officer in the Israel Air Force. Along with all these goodies, there is the generally accepted premise that, if real trouble happens, America will fully stand by Israel, even without a written defense agreement or Israeli membership in a NATO-type alliance.

The fullest illustration of this support came during the 1973 Yom Kippur War when the Americans sent vital military aid to Israel and declared nuclear preparedness in order to rein in the Soviets, the patrons and arms suppliers to Israel’s adversaries – Egypt and Syria. But the Nixon administration, in an effort led by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, delayed the airlift until the Egyptians were entrenched on the Israeli side of the Suez Canal, and at the end of the war, the Americans prevented Israel from advancing to Cairo or destroying the encircled Egyptian army.

These moves were designed to shift Egypt into the American sphere of influence, and in the following years they led to the signing of the peace agreement under which Israel withdrew entirely from Sinai in exchange for diplomatic ties with Egypt and a demilitarization of the peninsula.

The Israeli-Egyptian-American triangle showed that not everything was tilted toward fulfilling Israel’s desires. In distant regions where Israel has no vital security interests, or at least can't display such an interest, it obeys orders from Washington.

The most prominent example can be seen in relations with China. Israel played a key role in modernizing the Chinese military in the '80s and '90s. But when the winds shifted and China became America’s main rival, Washington let Israel know it had to stop selling arms to Beijing – and any attempts at evasive maneuvers failed.

The Americans later said Israel violated its commitment and froze all security cooperation until Defense Ministry Director General Amos Yaron and his deputy Yehiel Horev, whom the Pentagon tagged as the responsible parties, were removed from their posts. (The pair have always claimed that they were wrongly blamed.) Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s close relationship with President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006 didn't help in this case.

In recent years, America has tightened its supervision of China-Israel relations in the civilian sphere as well, fearing that the Chinese would exploit an Israeli breach in order to obtain Western technology that they're blocked from receiving directly. Learning from experience, Israel didn't put up much of an argument and agreed to form a committee to monitor foreign investment. The U.S.-Israeli dialogue on the Chinese issue leaves little room for discussion.

Open gallery view Yitzhak Rabin, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat at the White House after the signing of the Oslo Accords in September 1993. Credit: AP

Washington's last word

Between China and Palestine lies an area that could be called “the wider Middle East” – Iran, the Gulf states, Syria and, in the past, Egypt. On interests related to this region, the Americans are willing to hear Israel’s positions, but they won't always accept them. They'll often take Israel into consideration and sometimes compensate it for decisions that go against its views, but Washington has the last word, not whoever is sitting in the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem or at defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

This is how all U.S. administrations have prevented Israel from attacking Iran's nuclear facilities, and Obama signed the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal despite Netanyahu’s lobbying efforts against it. Compensation came in a generous multiyear package of military aid for Israel. Trump took the opposite approach and followed Netanyahu’s exhortations to leave the nuclear deal – which enabled the Iranians to restart their enrichment of uranium.

Also found in this middle space of the wider Middle East are the Americans' arms sales to Arab countries, over which Israel wields a partial veto. Such was the case in the 2020 Abraham Accords when Netanyahu lifted Israel’s opposition to the sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in return for diplomatic ties and open political, economic and security cooperation. The F-35 deal has since stalled due to the change of administrations in Washington, but Israel has kept its promise to the Emiratis.

In the past year, Israel under the Bennett-Lapid government faced two diplomatic dilemmas in this middle space. The first was Russia's war on Ukraine – Israel didn't join the Western sanctions on Moscow, and also declined to supply weapons systems to Kyiv despite (Jewish) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s desperate pleas. Washington accepted Israel’s explanation – its fear of a confrontation with Russia, which controls the Syrian skies in which the IAF operates, amid a desire not to put the lives of Russian Jews at risk.

Biden didn't force Bennett and Lapid to take the Americans' side. But on a matter of ostensibly minor importance to Washington compared to the confrontation with Vladimir Putin – the setting of Israel and Lebanon's maritime border – Biden forced Lapid to concede to Beirut and quickly sign the agreement. He also appointed a special envoy to get this done.

The diplomatic and security support, as well as the Americans' declarations of love for Israel over the years, also vitally support Israel’s businesses and wider economy. Israel doesn't receive direct economic aid from the United States as in the past (Netanyahu ended this “begging” after he was first elected in 1996). But Israel benefits from an influx of private American investment. Most of the “exits” – including initial public offerings and other dream deals by Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs – occur in American financial markets. The high-techies might be insulted by this and note their talent, boldness and chutzpah.

Still, it’s hard to imagine the same flow of dollars to Israel if it were a country still being ostracized and wracked by harsh sanctions and pressure. The American veto at the United Nations also protects companies like Mobileye and Check Point Software, as well as Intel's chip plant in Kiryat Gat in the south.

And when the U.S. administration has a problem with an Israeli company – like spyware power NSO Group that Washington blacklisted – investors quickly abandon the company and there's nothing the Israeli defense establishment can do to protect it.

In America the president is important, very important, but Congress, think tanks and public opinion are just as strong.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama at their last meeting, New York, September 2016. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO

World turned upside down

How did Israel gain this leeway even when it was ostracized in the Middle East and in large parts of the world like Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe amid its failed wars and economic and political crises, and when America itself and the international order underwent major changes?

What explains the freedom of action afforded to a small country whose adversaries near and far hold a vast advantage in population and natural resources that should have made America favor the Arab and Muslim side? What led Bill Clinton to remark to one of his advisers after a conversation with Netanyahu, “Who’s the superpower here?” (He added a choice expletive.)

The simple explanation was that although the Arabs have oil, Israel has the American Jewish community, which wields outsize political influence given its percentage of the population. After all, many American Jews live in swing states in presidential elections such as Florida, and members of the community are well represented among party donors and activists. When George Marshall’s State Department opposed the recognition of a Jewish state, Clark Clifford, a close adviser to Truman, reminded this Democratic president of the importance of the Jewish vote and Jewish political donations.

The political side won out over the diplomatic side. In the next decade, the Republicans controlled Washington under Dwight Eisenhower. The Republicans had closer ties to the oil industry and maintained more distance from Israel in an attempt to garner Arab support against the Soviet Union. Then came Kennedy, who won in by 1960 by just a few hundred thousand votes. He began his meeting with Ben-Gurion by thanking the Old Lion for the Jewish vote he received.

The vast majority of American Jews have always supported the Democratic Party, back in the days of Truman and Kennedy and also now in the Biden era. But the nature of support for Israel has been turned inside out. In the past, the Republicans were the realists who focused on the balance of power between the superpowers. They didn't hesitate to press Israel in the '70s to withdraw from Sinai or take part in the Madrid summit, where Palestinian representatives also participated for the first time.

Even at the start of this century, Condoleezza Rice, George W. Bush's secretary of state, pressed Israel to rein in the settlements, which reminded her of her childhood in Alabama in the days of racial segregation. She pushed Sharon to go ahead with the Gaza disengagement.

Open gallery view Bill Clinton in 2019. Regarding Netanyahu, he once asked rhetorically as president, “Who’s the superpower here?” Credit: Seth Wenig/AP

But today the map of support for Israel is just the opposite. It's now the Republicans who give Israel very broad backing. This reached a peak with Trump and the moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a venture that all his predecessors were extremely wary of.

Meanwhile, among the Democrats, increasingly critical voices are being heard about the occupation and the settlements; members of the party’s left wing have even called for a reduction of military aid to Israel. Liberal Jews are feeling more alienated from a right-wing-controlled Israel, which is increasingly resembling the Republican red states in America.

Netanyahu was the first prime minister who consciously chose to distance himself from liberal American Jews and concentrate on the Orthodox. His close adviser Ron Dermer, the former ambassador to Washington, used to say that liberal Jews will lose their affiliation to Judaism anyway, so it's better to cultivate new bases of support among Orthodox Jews and evangelical Christians.

Though much smaller in number than the Reform and Conservative Jewish community, Orthodox Jews are more politically cohesive and committed, while they tend to follow their rabbis’ guidance. Meanwhile, evangelicals perceive Israel as the West’s stronghold in the heart of the hostile Muslim world, and also identify with the religious conservatism here.

And so the old Jewish establishment, whose unqualified support Israel relied on for decades, is now signaling its unease with the results of the November 1 election and the formation of the right-wing Kahanist government, while Trump is complaining to Jewish American audiences that Israeli Jews give him more love than American Jews.

The turnaround is also evident in regional policy: Saudi Arabia once used “the oil weapon” to distance America from Israel and get Washington to press Israel to leave the territories. And today Netanyahu operates in Washington like a lobbyist for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler. Netanyahu hints at his contacts with the Saudi leadership, and his envoys call on the Biden administration to ignore the crown prince's sketchy record on human rights and promote Israeli-Saudi peace. Like all previous peace accords, such a peace would include the supply of advanced American weapons to Riyadh.

Once upon a time, America's oil tycoons were perceived as hostile to Israel, and very few American Jews were prominent in the energy industry. In the Netanyahu era, Israel is part of a united front in Washington that includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the climate-change-denying Republicans. That is, they work hand in hand with Big Oil to keep the world running on fossil fuels.

The man responsible for this turn of events is Netanyahu, who once liked to explain that most Israelis don’t understand the power structure in America because they're used to the parliamentary system in which the prime minister determines everything. In America the president is important, very important, but Congress, think tanks and public opinion are just as strong – and you need to know how to deal with them all to have any influence.

Similar to Golda Meir, Netanyahu derives a good deal of his popularity at home from his image as someone who knows how to maneuver in the American arena and exploit the rivalries and divisions there for the benefit of what he sees as Israel’s interests. It’s not just his articulate English but his experience, understanding and connections in America.

In the Netanyahu era, Israel is part of a united front that includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the climate-change-denying Republicans.

Open gallery view Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, from “the oil weapon” to “the peace weapon.” Credit: Amr Nabil/AP

Who will really steer the ship?

Now Netanyahu faces a tricky challenge in relations with Washington. His government rests on racist, antidemocratic parties that advocate annexation of the West Bank, population transfer and oppression of Palestinians in the West Bank and Israel. It's for a trampling of the judiciary, civil rights, freedom of religion, freedom of expression, LGBTQ rights and women’s equality. All these things on this latter list are pretty much everything the Democratic Party – the home for liberal and progressive Americans – stands for.

In the coalition agreements at least, Netanyahu caved to many of his partners’ demands. And in media interviews with right-wing outlets in the United States and Canada, he promised that he would steer the ship and be the one who decides things. It’s an obvious ploy: Netanyahu is guarding his freedom of action and signaling to the left and right alike that he'll control the pace of Israel's conservative revolution.

How will the Biden administration react? The Americans vetoed the appointment of Bezalel Smotrich as defense minister and have yet to make clear how they'll treat Israel’s new national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, a veteran of the Kach movement that's classified by the United States as a terrorist organization.

The Americans are less worked up about the possible changes to Israel’s Supreme Court, or about the increased funding for the ultra-Orthodox community and the cancellation of the core curriculum in ultra-Orthodox schools. The United States continues to support many nondemocratic or questionably democratic countries, and despite the chiding in a recent New York Times editorial that warned about the loss of the Jewish state’s democracy, Biden certainly won’t be in a rush to cut ties or shut the diplomatic and military umbrella.

The current administration has a completely realist outlook and isn’t focused on moral preaching or spreading liberal values, a senior Israeli diplomatic official says, adding that when it comes to foreign policy, America’s priorities are China, China and China.

Open gallery view Jews on the Temple Mount in May 2021. Credit: Emil Salman

The Americans vetoed the appointment of Bezalel Smotrich as defense minister; they're less worked up about the possible changes to the Supreme Court.

Even before Netanyahu’s comeback, Biden didn't try to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process beyond general statements about being “committed to the two-state solution.” His people are also expressing a wait-and-see approach toward Israel’s new hard-right government. It’s possible that behind the scenes, Washington is backing moves like the Palestinians' demand for the International Court of Justice in The Hague to declare the occupation illegal, even if the Americans will surely vote against such a step in the United Nations. This could be a small signal – clear enough but not yet harmful – that Israel better behave nicely.

What could genuinely upset relations between Jerusalem and Washington? First, provocative steps on the Temple Mount and in the West Bank that could lead to a third intifada and a broad regional crisis – things like opening the Temple Mount to Jewish prayer, building a settlement between Jerusalem and Ma’aleh Adumim, or a formal annexation of part of the West Bank. Oppressive measures against Arab Israelis under the heading of “strengthening governance and combating crime” could also stoke American criticism, though they're unlikely to lead to any real punishment of Netanyahu, a lifting of America’s UN veto or a cut in military aid.

The growing power of the ultra-Orthodox community is perceived as an internal Israeli matter. Netanyahu is experienced enough to know the limits to his freedom of action, and just as he won’t surprise the White House with a strike on Iran, it’s hard to imagine that he would agree to any moves that would harm the Al-Aqsa Mosque or pave the way for a Third Temple. On the other hand, the coalition agreements he signed with the far right and the ultra-Orthodox parties surprised people who hitherto considered Netanyahu a moderate, risk-averse conservative.

Israel needs America a lot more than America needs Israel, and that won’t change even if far-rightists Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and Orit Strock control the new government. Israel will retain its independence of operation as long as it skirts any powerful land mines. As long as Biden is in the White House and Netanyahu wants to keep the Abraham Accords going and sign up Saudi Arabia, it’s hard to picture him encouraging a big blowup with the Palestinians – presuming he really can control his government.

Netanyahu is probably eager to see another political turnabout in America in November 2024, one that would bring Trump back to the White House, or maybe Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who sounds like a younger and more ambitious version of the old-new prime minister in Jerusalem. Israel's right-wing government would be much happier to deal with a Republican president. But even without that, American support for Israel isn't about to vanish overnight even if Israel’s actions come under heavier scrutiny.