Fear of Abandonment: Will Israel Lose America?
Israel’s conservative revolution is coinciding with rising progressivism in the Democratic Party and putting the two countries’ ‘special relationship’ to the test like never before
Eleven minutes after David Ben-Gurion announced Israel’s establishment on May 14, 1948, U.S. President Harry Truman released a statement recognizing the Jewish state in Palestine, adding by hand at the last minute, “State of Israel.” Truman recognized Israel contrary to the adamant opposition of the State Department under George Marshall, which was wary about upsetting the Arab world.
