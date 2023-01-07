Following Justice Minister Yariv Levin's proposed plans to weaken the country's justice system, two marches to protest Israel's new government are slated to take place in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, the nonprofit Standing Together decided to hold a demonstration under its banner, after which other groups and politicians, past and current, announced their intention to protest too.

The demonstration is set to begin at Habima Square at 7 P.M., and around 7:30 P.M., the Standing Together march will set out for a rally at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Slightly later, around 8 P.M., a torchlight march will leave from Habima to the streets of Tel Aviv.

Like in the demonstration on the day of the new government's swearing-in, many civil society groups will take part, among them the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), Breaking the Silence, the Steering Committee of the Negev Arabs and Women Wage Peace.

Additional organizations focused on protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are also set to join, including Black Flags, Crime Minister and Kumi Israel as well as several ad hoc groups that were established against the government, such as the Pride Flags.

Though Standing Together, the organizers of the original demonstration, requested a permit from the police to march through Tel Aviv under the slogan “March of Hope: This is Home for All of Us," the document ultimately approved by police was called by them “A Leftist Protest Against the New Government.”

The planned demonstrations have led to a debate on the dual nature of the protests and the concern that any Palestinian flags raised during the event would serve the Netanyahu camp.

“The protest on Saturday night is led by extreme leftist groups that are not prepared to move one millimeter from the ‘stop the occupation’ and Arab rights, which are super-important issues but they are on the agenda after we leave ourselves a democracy to advance them in," said Assaf Agmon, a leader of one participating group.

"People may come and find themselves surrounded by Palestinian flags and stop the occupation flags and that is how [Netanyahu’s supporters] will brand all of our protests as pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist.”

Former Knesset member Stav Shaffir tweeted on Friday in response that “This is not the place for purist arguments about who deserves what and each person’s autobiography. I’ll save you the pain... Netanyahu and his mouthpieces will lie afterward and say the protest was organized by the treasonous left and funded by foreign money and supports our enemies. Let them say it.”

Attorney Gonen Ben-Itzhak, among the leaders of the Balfour protests near the Netanyahu's official Balfour Street residence during his last term, tweeted “One of the beautiful things about the Balfour protest was that we managed to hold a protest consisting of different and varied groups, and we didn’t compel the messages. That’s how we were able to maintain a significant demonstration over time. That’s what should be done now too.”

Additional opposition has to do with the nature of the demonstrations, with protesters identified with anti-Netanyahu organizations not wanting to coordinate their marches and speaking platforms with the police.

Standing Together's Saturday night protest will include MKs Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta’al) and Naama Lazimi (Labor), who are scheduled to speak, as well as director of ACRI Rabbi Noa Sattath, coordinator of the Gila Project for Transgender Empowerment Nina Halevy and author and columnist Odeh Bisharat, among others, according to the organization.

In a statement, Standing Together said “In the election campaign, Ben-Gvir said: ‘Who’s the landlord here?’ The answer is that it’s home to all of us. Because all of us – Jews, Arabs, religious, secular, LGBTQ and straight, center and periphery – have a common interest in living in dignity, equality and security, which is threatened by the government."

More than 40 organizations joined the call we issued to march against the government’s policy tonight in Tel Aviv and next Friday in the Negev,” the statement added.

Black Flags issued the following statement: “A few days after Netanyahu, through Levin, announced a regime coup, we are returning to the streets. There is only one thing that can stop the revolution: citizens in the streets who make clear that they will not allow Israel to turn into a messianic dictatorship."

This is the time for every citizen to take the initiative and lead – only we can stop the coup.”