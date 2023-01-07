Haaretz - back to home page
Israeli Police Break Up East Jerusalem Parent-teacher Association Meeting

Police say meeting linked to Palestinian Authority and act on warrant from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, while the committee’s chairman says they are totally unrelated to the PA

Yael Freidson
Noa Shpigel
A still from Palestinian media shows the meeting being broken up.
Yael Freidson
Noa Shpigel

Police broke up an East Jerusalem parent-teacher association meeting in the neighborhood of Isawiyah on Saturday, saying the gathering was funded by the Palestinian Authority, while the chairman of the association said it had no relation to the PA at all.

By law, the PA cannot hold or fund events or activity in East Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Faiz, chairman of the association, said he had been called to be interrogated by police on Sunday, along with two other parents.

The meeting was called over staff shortages at schools. “We held a meeting with the parents’ forum and police arrived and showed us a warrant from [National Security Minister] Itamar Ben-Gvir and told us the meeting was illegal because it was connected to the Palestinian Authority,” Faiz said.

“I told the policeman that it was a committee elected by students’ parents and that we have no ties with the Palestinian Authority. We don’t want our kids to be in the streets.”

The police said that members of the PA participated in the meeting “in violation of the law.” Ben-Gvir said in a statement: “It’s time to stop the Palestinian Authority’s party in Jerusalem, and not to allow the authority’s people to hold terrorist summits in Jerusalem.”

In May 2021, police broke up an event marking International Women’s Day in East Jerusalem, saying it was related to the Palestinian Authority, on then-Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s order. Two of the organizers were detained for interrogation.

